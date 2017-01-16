Username: 1

Mayor Dennis K[auth] intigh told city leaders last week the ongoing police officer shortage at the Roswell Police Department has reached a crisis and is the most important issue facing city leaders.

“It is the most serious, serious problem this city administration is facing,” the mayor said. “It is a crisis, and I choose my words deliberately.”

Kintigh entreated city administrative leaders Thursday night to continue to pursue manpower solutions after Police Chief Phil Smith presented the City Council an update on staffing levels and recruitment, followed by questions from several city councilors in an impromptu public discussion about the RPD lasting nearly 24 minutes. The police force of 94 sworn officer positions is short 19 officers, Smith reported. The RPD is fully staffed in its 18 non-sworn positions and seven police service aides, Smith said.

Director of Public Affairs Juanita Jennings also briefed city councilors on new recruitment efforts, such as a series of videos of RPD officers explaining “Why I wear the badge,” a Facebook campaign, new posters, brochures and a new recruitment banner at the police station on West Second Street.

Kintigh said the RPD staffing information presented Thursday was “disturbing.” He said the RPD lost 19 officers in 2016 for various reasons.

“And we’re only able to hire another 10,” he said.

Kintigh also said the RPD is sending only one candidate to the January class of the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy in Santa Fe.

“If we were to hire 15 or 20 people in the next two weeks to be police officers, they would not be available to work the streets for a year, because the next academy class is in July,” the mayor said. “This has to be dealt with. As I said, this is the gravest crisis facing this city.”

Kintigh asked for monthly presentations to the City Council about RPD staffing for the indefinite future.

“This will be a topic of presentation every month,” he said.

Personnel report

Smith said 10 candidates are currently in the hiring process to become police officers at the RPD. He said the New Mexico Military Institute has provided five “fantastic candidates.”

“They come already groomed and ready,” Smith said. “Obviously, to achieve over there, they’ve got to get some bugs out of the system, and we appreciate that.”

Smith said the RPD had 19 officers leave the Police Department from January 2016 through January 2017. Reasons for departures varied, Smith said, including three officers who resigned in lieu of being fired.

Smith said one RPD officer had a “change of heart” after the ambush shooting of police officers at a July 7 protest in Dallas in which five police officers were killed and nine others injured by a gunman who said he wanted to kill white people, especially white police officers.

Other reasons cited by departing officers, Smith said, were military service, work aversion, homesickness and eight officers who retired.

Smith said recent unsuccessful hirings were due to poor preparation by the candidates.

“Some people think they can get off the couch and run a mile and a half, and some people think they’ll never have to take any kind of test, but they should be able to, it’s a commonsense exam,” Smith said. “There should be some prep. Anybody that wants anything should prepare for it. But those are our common failings.”

Smith said exit interviews are performed with departing officers. He said he often tries to talk officers out of leaving the department.

“We inquire why they’re leaving because we try to keep them,” he said.

Council questions

City Councilor Art Sandoval asked about the morale of police officers.

“They’re working their tails off,” Smith said. “A good sign of high morale is the fact that they are working. The call volume is there, but they’re working, self-initiating. We had over 7,200 arrests this year. I think we can be very proud of the men and women that work there. They have the right idea, the right head on their shoulders as far as they really care.”

City Councilor Barry Foster said the police officer shortage doesn’t seem to have affected the presence of police in the community.

“I see the presence of our patrol offers out there, so thank you,” Foster said.

“There’s some strategy involved,” Smith said. “When you need to cover the ground, you do what you need to do. But it’s them, they’re doing all the work. They’re good people.”

The RPD has had a 10 to 15 percent officer vacancy rate for about three years. Smith said about 1 percent of the population is qualified for police work, making recruiting and retention all the more difficult.

An RPD report to the City Council’s Public Safety Committee in October said many police departments face a recruiting shortage “amid a growing anti-cop sentiment nationally.”

“Some fear this has taken the pride out of police work and put targets on the backs of the men and women in blue,” states the RPD’s Staffing and Attrition Report. “The general effect has been to demonize police and diminish the desirability of this career.”

The Staffing and Attrition Report also said the growing legalization of marijuana is narrowing the field of applicants, and that fewer applicants can meet the physical fitness requirements.

The RPD hires non-certified police recruits and certified police officers. Upon certification, Roswell officers earn $22.06 an hour, and earn a government-secured pension. Uncertified patrolmen earn $17.93 per hour. Applicants must be at least 20 and turn 21 by the time they complete academy training.

Roswell is in the middle of the pack in starting pay for officers, compared to neighboring cities.

Upon certification, Clovis officers earn $15.91 an hour, Ruidoso pays $19.69, Artesia pays $19.07, Hobbs pays $24.78 and Carlsbad pays $25.70, according to the October RPD Staffing and Attrition Report.

Senior Writer Jeff Tucker may be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 303, or at reporter01@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: jtucker Jeff Tucker, who joined the Roswell Daily Record in May 2014, covers courts, county and state government, politics and general assignments for the newspaper. Prior to joining the Daily Record, Tucker reported on county and state government for the Rio Grande Sun in Espanola, N.M. He began his journalism career in 1997, freelance writing for his hometown newspaper in Michigan City, Ind. Tucker also has been a journalist for several newspapers in Indiana, and for newspapers in Oil City, Pa., Robstown, Texas, and Wolf Point, Mont. He has also been a newsman for The Associated Press in Indianapolis, and an independent freelance writer for the AP in Helena, Mont. Throughout his career, Tucker has won a total of 23 individual journalism awards from the New Mexico, Montana, South Texas, West Texas, Texas and Hoosier press associations and the Associated Press. After graduating from Purdue University where Tucker studied communications and political science, he was a congressional intern in Washington, D.C. and a legislative intern for the Indiana House of Representatives.

« A day to remember Martin Luther King Jr.; Locals honor King with displays of unity, inspiration This week’s varsity schedule »