Linda Durham, 66, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend was called to her eternal resting place on Saturday, January 14, 2017. She was born on December 6, 1950 in Turlock, CA. Born to the late John and Mary Borba.

She is survived by her husband Carl Durham of Roswell; children Allen (Nora) Durham, Philippines, Tanya (Jared) Wright, Manteca, CA, Carla (Skip) Winfrey, Modesto, CA; sisters Dianna Myers, Merced, CA and Janet Borba, Roswell, NM. Her [auth] loving grandchildren Ashly, Caila, Matthew, Abigail, Donna, AJ and Brayden and an extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews.

Linda was a role model for all those she encountered. Linda was a hard working dedicated leader at Kraft Foods in Modesto, CA where she worked for more than 30 years before retiring to Roswell, NM in 2006. Retirement was not really in her plan as she worked at Lovelace Hospital and Leprino Foods in Roswell, NM where she was currently an administrative assistant and had earned the Rising Beyond Award for 2015. Linda had a passion for horses, horse racing, baking sweets, gardening, decorating her home and living life to its fullest. She adored her family more than anything and made them her number one priority. She had a heart of gold and was thoughtful and kind to everyone she encountered. If you were her friend you became her family.

A rosary will be held at Ballard Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 6 p.m. and a funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 10 a.m. at St. Peters Catholic Church in Roswell, NM. A Celebration of Life will be planned for early February 2017, to be held in Modesto, CA.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at ballardfuneralhome.com.

