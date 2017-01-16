Username: 1

Lecil Lucky Warren was born July 14, 1920 in Star, Texas, to John and Tobitha Warren. He was married to Sarah Warren on July 12, 1946, and joined his beloved bride on January 14, 2017.

He served in the United States Army Air Corps in World War II. He worked as a River Rider in Del Rio in the early years. He was known nationally and [auth] internationally as a horse trainer, the top trainer in the Pacific Northwest. Lucky loved teaching horsemanship and sharing his horse sense with multiple generations, especially through the Val Verde 4-H Club.

Lucky is preceded in death by his loving wife Sarah, parents, beloved son Dee, numerous brothers and sisters, and a granddaughter.

He is survived by his daughter Doe Carter; brother, Richard Warren; sister Birdie Mae Strickland; grandsons: Shayne Carter, Shawn Carter, Eric Wofford, Howdy Warren and John Ison Warren; granddaughters: DeLynn Wofford and Michelle Carter-Hudson.

Graveside service followed by burial at Westlawn Cemetery, Del Rio, TX.

Pall bearers will be Shayne Carter, Shawn Carter, John Ison Warren, Jason Hudson, Coy Warren, Michael Warren, and Seth McFadden.

Honorary Pall bearers will be Richard Warren, Dick “Pilgrim” Wyman, Howdy Warren, Eric Wofford, Eric Carter, Johnathan Carter, Roger Blackman, Sarah Booher, Michaela Hudson, and Shelby Carter.

This obituary tribute was written by Lecil’s loved ones to treasure his memories.

