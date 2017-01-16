Username: 1

Roswell High’s Anna Bell with [auth] the defense on a shot attempt by NMMI’s Sierra Walker. (Laura Brown Photo)

It was a close game from start to finish, but after losing four of the first seven games by one or two points this year, the Lady Colt basketball team held on to top the Roswell High “C” team 51-45.

“That was a very nice looking game, and I’m so proud of my girls,” said coach Marisha Olesinski. “Because we lost so many games by either one or two, I just wanted our girls to finally win the game, because they played well. They played tough. They hustled. They never gave up and they deserved to win tonight.”

NMMI started out a bit slow, giving up five unanswered points to open the game before closing the gap to 8-5 Coyotes after one.

Two baskets by Abby Valadez to open the second put the Colts on top 9-8, then the score went back and forth until Demitra Ulibarri put in two to make it 15-13 NMMI, and the Lady Colts went into the halftime break up 22-18.

Roswell High came out of the locker room fired up, scoring seven unanswered points to retake the lead, but NMMI battled back on two-pointers and free throws. After holding Roswell to one 3-pointer in the final 4:10 of the third quarter, Mia Walker nailed a 2 with 12 seconds left in the stanza to put the Colts up 37-36 after three.

Walker opened the fourth with another shot from close in to stretch the lead to three, then the Coyotes tied it at 39-all and went up 41-40 before Sierra Walker went 1-for-2 from the line to give NMMI a lead it would never relinquish.

And free throws — which have been a thorn in the side of the Lady Colts all season — improved a lot. NMMI was 15-for-22 from the line for the game.

“We were hitting the free throws,” Olesinski said. “And I’m really pleased at another 50-plus game after such a long break. So I think my girls did something during that break. I’m just very happy for them.”

Ulibarri led the scoring with 14 points, but the rest of the points came from a mix of players. Elyssa Chino had 11 points and Abby Valadez nine. Sierra Walker only managed seven, and five of those were from the charity stripe.

“If you take the whole game, everybody contributed and everybody did what they needed to do,” the coach said, pointing out one one interesting statistic. “In the first half, we had two turnovers. That, to me, was amazing, because the best teams turn it over more than that. So I think they played smart. They played focused. They really wanted to win. I’m very happy for them and they deserved to win.”

The 4-4 Colts will be looking to get on the winning side of the ledger today when they travel just down the road to face Gateway Christian, a team that beat NMMI by one point in early December.

