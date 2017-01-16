Username: 1

A candidate forum will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Berrendo Elementary School gym for the three candidates running for the District [auth] 1 school board seat.

All three candidates have indicated they will attend. A few pre-selected questions will be asked and then the public will have the opportunity to ask questions.

Questions can be emailed to bespta2017@gmail.com. The forum is being sponsored by the Berrendo Parent and Teacher Association, which is providing refreshments after the forum. BES is located at 505 W. Pine Lodge Road.

