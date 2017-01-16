In this Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, file photo, Toronto Blue Jays’ Jose Bautista connects for a three-run home run off Texas Rangers’ Jake Diekman during the ninth inning in Game 1 of baseball’s American League Division Series, in Arlington, Texas. A person with knowledge of the negotiations tells The Associated Press that outfielder Jose Bautista and the Toronto Blue Jays are “working really hard” to bring him back to the club. The person spoke on condition of [auth] anonymity Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, because negotiations are ongoing. The sides are discussing one-, two- and three-year agreements. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

TORONTO (AP) — Outfielder Jose Bautista and the Toronto Blue Jays are “working really hard” to bring him back to the club, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told the Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because negotiations are ongoing. The sides are discussing one-, two- and three-year agreements.

The 36-year-old Bautista hit 22 homers with 69 RBIs last year while batting .234 in an injury-slowed season.

Bautista (265) ranks second behind Carlos Delgado (336) on Toronto’s career home run list. After Toronto ended a 22-year playoff drought with an AL East title in 2015, Bautista hit a memorable three-run homer in Game 5 of the AL Division Series against Texas, punctuating his shot with a bat flip.

He did not accept Toronto’s $17.2 million qualifying offer.

The Blue Jays’ failure earlier this offseason to re-sign fan favorite Edwin Encarnacion did not go over well in Toronto, which led the AL in attendance. Encarnacion signed a $60 million, three-year deal with Cleveland after the Blue Jays withdrew their $80 million, four-year offer and reached a $33 million, three-year agreement with Kendrys Morales. Encarnacion hit 42 home runs and tied Boston’s David Ortiz for the AL RBIs lead at 127.