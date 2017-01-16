Username: 1

Above: About 250 people attended the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration and [auth] lunch Monday at the Chaves County Courthouse. Church on the Move Pastor Troy Smothermon, shown at right in sports cap, organizes the annual event, which includes talks by city and region leaders. Smothermon said this year’s event, the eighth one held, was “peaceful and powerful.” (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

Below: “You just don’t know how people are inspired because of what they see you do,” Pastor Landjur Abukusumo says. He spoke Monday morning about the life and words of Martin Luther King Jr. to about 25 people at the day rehabilitative program site for Tobosa Developmental Services. (Submitted Photo)

Roswell residents remembered Martin Luther King Jr. for his courage in overcoming obstacles and his fight against social injustice at a couple of events Monday, the national holiday honoring the civil rights leader.

A large event attracting about 250 people occurred outside the Chaves County Courthouse on North Main Street. The event was organized by Church on the Move and included city and regional leaders as speakers.

“We are celebrating Martin Luther King Day, the end of racism in Roswell and the unity and peace that God has given us,” said Pastor Troy Smothermon as the event was winding down and people were enjoying a free lunch of hotdogs and hamburgers on the courthouse lawn.

Other speakers at the event besides Smothermon included Roswell Mayor Dennis Kintigh, Roswell Police Chief Phil Smith, former state Rep. Nora Espinoza and other leaders from the area.

The annual event has been occurring for about eight years now, Smothermon said. Many people attending the event wore T-shirts with “Eracism” on it, a word combining erase and racism, and sports caps with the words “Love your city.”

Although acknowledging that the end of racism is an ideal still to be achieved, Smothermon said that the day had been one that drew people from throughout the city, modeled unity for young people and demonstrated that “good triumphs over evil.”

“Every group from Roswell, from east to west and from north to south, and from all races came today,” he said, “It was peaceful and powerful.”

During his speech, Smothermon shared one of his favorite quotes from King: “When evil men plot, good men must plan. When evil men burn and bomb, good men must build and bind. When evil men shout ugly words of hatred, good men must commit themselves to the glories of love. When evil men seek to perpetrate an unjust status quo, good men seek to bring into being a real order of justice.”

At another event Monday morning, Pastor Landjur Abukusumo spoke about the courage King showed in overcoming obstacles and how those lessons still apply for people today.

“One of the team leaders asked if we were doing anything for Martin Luther King Day, and I got on the phone and asked Abukusumo because I’ve known him for a long time,” said Eloise Ortega, an assistant with day rehab program of Tobosa Developmental Services.

She said Abukusumo was well-received, talking in Spanish with some of the clients and helping others.

The program at North Richardson Street offers day activities for the developmentally disabled. About 25 clients and staff were at the site for Abukusumo’s talk.

Abukusumo, the pastor of Washington Chapel Christian Worship Center, was one of the key organizers of an annual Martin Luther King Jr. commemorative breakfast that was held at the Roswell Convention & Civic Center for 13 years until about 2013.

He said he told the group at Tobosa’s site that King had to overcome many obstacles as a black man working for racial equality in the 1950s and 1960s, just as many of them do, and that King’s efforts inspired others, just as the Tobosa clients often encourage those around them.

“You just don’t know what people are inspired to do because of what they see you do,” Abukusumo said he told the group. “Some people will stop from feeling depressed about their own situations when they see what you have to wrestle with.”

He said he shared an anecdote with them. A woman was volunteering in a nursing facility as a candy-striper. One day, she heard one of the patients, who was unable to leave the bed, singing with happiness. When the volunteer went home that day, she disposed of the handgun she had obtained with the intent of killing herself because her own problems did not seem as insurmountable as they had before witnessing someone with many health problems express such happiness.

Abukusumo said the will to overcome limitations and to work against ways that society marginalizes or diminishes certain groups of people are very much in the spirit of King.

“He was about knowing who you are,” Abukusumo said, “and doing the things that you know how to do to help others in your community.”

He said that he hopes that people will progress with King’s message rather than just repeat his efforts and ideas. “We need to take the banner and move forward,” he said.

