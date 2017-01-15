Username: 1

New Mexico Military Institute’s prized theater organ is kept offstage in Pearson Auditorium. NMMI music director Lt. Col. Steven Thorp said it is the largest theater organ in New Mexico. Below: A closeup of the plaque that is attached to the left side of the huge console, which was manufactured during the days of the silent movies (Timothy P. Howsare Photos).

Colossal and historic musical instrument is one of Roswell’s best-kept secrets

There is a phantom lurking in Pearson Auditorium on the New Mexico Military Institute campus.

This benevolent beast is quite large, reaching from the basement under the stage to the ceiling of the performance hall.

Despite its prominent stature, it is invisible to anyone sitting in the audience. Although it is silent most of the time, when it does make a sound, it makes a lot of noise. Beautiful noise.

If you have attended a graduation ceremony at NMMI, you have heard this unseen creature playing “Pomp and Circumstance” and the national anthem, but probably thought you were hearing playback from a CD or mp3.

The truth is, you were listening to a real theater organ set up to play from music files that were recorded to a computer during an actual performance. The concept is similar to how a player piano works. But instead of mechanical rolls, there is a laptop computer that, with a network of electronic relays, triggers notes and sound effects on the musical Goliath.

The organ also can be played manually.

The instrument’s impressive three-keyboard console is kept on a riser offstage, while the “closets” or “towers” are housed on either side of the stage hidden behind screens. In the basement is the electric pump and blower. All of the organ’s sounds, whether pipes similar to those on a church organ or a variety of percussion instruments like a snare drum, marimba and a xylophone, are powered [auth] by air pressure. There are even special-effect sounds, like train whistles and a car horn. Because of their versatility, theater organs are often called “one-man bands.”

The NMMI theater organ, called the “Wurlitzer/Hillgreen-Lane” by NMMI folks, was installed in 1941 after Col. D.C. Pearson, the auditorium’s namesake, purchased it from the Albuquerque Sunshine Theater.

A cadet who took a huge interest in the organ, W.P. Brown, helped install it.

The organ became Brown’s life passion.

After his years at NMMI, Brown went on to become a successful businessman in Phoenix and faithfully donated funds to maintain the organ. In the early 1980s, Brown, with assistance from the Pearson Theater Organ Society, completely refurbished the organ. A dedication with a performance by renowned theater organist Lyn Larsen was held on Oct. 27, 1983.

The original Hillgreen-Lane components were replaced over the years with Wurlitzer components.

Wurlitzer is the best-known manufacturer of theater organs, which were built by the thousands during the silent movie era.

NMMI music director Lt. Col. Steven Thorp in one the “closets” that houses some of the percussion instruments. Below: With the lights turned on, some of the guts of the organ can be seen behind his screen on the right side of the stage (Timothy P. Howsare Photos).

“The organ is one of Roswell’s best-kept secrets,” said NMMI music director Lt. Col. Steven Thorp. “We have a very unique instrument in our house.”

Thorp said the organ, which has 20 ranks, is the largest in the state. A rank is a set of pipes with the same sound that ranges from the bottom note on the keyboard to the top.

Thorp recently demonstrated the organ to the Daily Record, playing several songs from the computer. Theater organs, unlike their church counterparts designed for sacred music, can play everything from classical to corn ball.

Since the early movies had no sound, theater organists were tasked with providing the background music for the films along with any sound effects.

The big-band classic, “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” begins with a cacophony of train whistles. Then you hear that train start to roll with increasing speed: Chugga, chugga, chugga, chugga, chugga, chugga, … Then the melody comes in.

In contrast, J.S. Bach’s D-minor toccata, the musical cliché of scary organ music, sounds just as good on the Wurlitzer as it would on any church instrument.

Also stored on the computer are patriot songs and the NMMI fight song.

Some of the groups of pipes, called ranks, that are hidden behind a screen on the left side of the auditorium’s stage (Steven Thorp Photo).

Michelle Olson, who accompanies the NMMI choirs on piano, has recorded a few of the pieces.

“It’s fun to play,” she said. “It’s big and great for patriot-type songs.”

Olson, who plays pipe organ for Sunday services at First United Methodist Church in Roswell, said it’s much different than a church organ.

“It’s a lot bigger,” she said. “It has a lot more stops and bells and different sounds.”

The organ/computer interface is a system called Uniflex 3000. When first installed in the early ‘80s, it was called Detronix and was one of the very first systems of its kind. It has been upgraded three or four times, the last during the extensive renovation of Pearson Auditorium that was completed in 2011.

Two men, Dick Wilcox and Ed Zollman, have maintained the organ and its digital interface over the years. Zollman said he tries to tune it at least once a year.

Zollman, who moved from Kansas to Washington State a couple of years ago, said he has been involved with the NMMI organ since the 1980s.

“The organ was pretty much removed and rebuilt,” he said. “Not much of the original remains. It is now mostly a Wurlitzer and is a really good instrument. It plays itself back faithfully.”

Decades after the silent-movie era, when organs provided all of the sound for movies, you may think that theater organists are a dying breed. But Zollman said there are a lot of players, including his wife.

“There are quite a few really good theater organists playing these days and many of them are not that old,” he said.

Thorp said while very few cadets are interested in the organ, those who do are passionate about it.

Jim Yust, a 1963 NMMI graduate, played it for church services that were held at Pearson Auditorium.

“I played it for four years and loved that thing,” Yust said. “The years with the organ and music director Capt. Vernon Robertson were some of the best times in my life.”

Yust now lives in Kremmling, Colorado, and recently made a substantial donation for the organ’s maintenance. He plays the organ whenever he visits Roswell.

A relay panel that interfaces the organ with a computer. There is another older panel in which all the wires and components were soldered together by hand. Below: A plaque inside Pearson Auditorium that commemorates the dedication of the organ after it was refurbished by former cadet W.P. Brown (Timothy P. Howsare Photos).

Keeping the organ in working order is no small task; Thorp compared it to “caring for an elderly pet.”

Kent Taylor, facilities director at NMMI, was extensively involved with the organ during Pearson’s renovation. He said around $25,000 was spent on the instrument during the renovation.

Because the orchestra pit in front of the stage was rebuilt, Taylor said an underground tunnel had to be constructed to carry the ducting from the left side of the stage, where the blower is located, to the tower on the right side of the stage.

The ducting was installed by HVAC contractors instead of organ technicians, who left several air leaks, he said.

Taylor said that unlike an A/C and heating system, there can’t be any leaks with ducts for organs because it is a “low-pressure, high-volume” system.

Taylor said he crawled along the ducting system to fix the leaks with either duct tape or a special sealant.

Taylor himself is a musician, playing upright bass in several jazz combos around the region. Like Yust and Thorp, he appreciates the organ as a musical instrument along with its significance as a historical artifact.

“It is an important piece of the Institute, and it is an important part of our community,” he said.

Managing editor Timothy P. Howsare can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or editor@rdrnews.com.

