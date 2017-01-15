Username: 1

The history of southeastern New Mexico is rich and curating all of the information is a daunting task at best. Amy McVay-[auth] Davis, executive director of the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico, has worked so diligently that it’s difficult to imagine the museum without her. (Curtis Michaels Photo)

It’s love of community that keeps people working together through thick and thin. It’s an understanding of how that community came to be, that gives people the continuity they need to continue creating a strong community.

Roswell has a go-to person to fill those needs in Amy McVay-Davis, who is the executive director of the Historical Society for Southeastern New Mexico.

Davis’ parents moved to Roswell before she was born.

“My mother and father came to Roswell in the ’60s,” Davis said. “My whole life my father was with the Southwestern Public Service Co., now Xcel Energy. I was born at St. Mary’s Hospital.”

The Charlie McVay Memorial Softball Complex, named after her father, is located near the Wool Bowl at East 19th Street and North Garden Avenue.

“My father’s name is on the softball field,” Davis said. “He started the softball fields in Roswell, but he was also involved with baseball with my brothers at Stiles fields. So many of our lifelong friends we met at the ball fields.”

Much of her love of community was born on the field, and it’s still kept strong there.

“I’m still very involved with softball from youth on up,” Davis said. “I still play and coach on the church league. I play co-ed softball. I think I’ve been coaching and playing with Grace Community Church’s league for 10 years now. We have a recreational league and a competitive league. I play in the competitive league. Some of my best memories are on the field but have nothing to do with softball.”

She loves using her love of softball to reach out to others.

“We also play with people with special needs or Down syndrome,” Davis said. “Character Counts is one of my sweetest passions because those people are being validated and they get to shine.”

Character Counts is a nationwide program to instill ethics and values in school children.

Davis didn’t always appreciate the importance of history, but that has changed.

“A lot of my passion for history has to be attributed to Tina Williams,” Davis said. “She hired me. She knew of my passion for community. I had taken history for granted, but I’ve come to appreciate the significance of history. I knew it was important to make a difference, but to stand outside and look in you realize how important history is.”

An early experience in her work at the historical museum has stayed with her.

“We did the exhibit upstairs for Chewnings, (a shoe store formally on West McGaffey Steet),” Davis said. “When I was born I had a real wide foot and so we had to go to Chewnings for shoes all my life. When they closed and we chose to do an exhibit, it was a magnificent opportunity for me to showcase and feature something in history that I was a part of. My mom helped close Chewnings.

“That was my first exhibit here, from start to finish. To this day I’m still involved with that family. I could do it a million times and never feature everybody who deserved it. It was just a reminder of making a difference.”

Davis remembered the pivotal event that tied history to community for her.

“When I was a little girl and we went to Chewnings,” Davis said, “Mr. Chewning would say, ‘I’ve got something special for you.’ And he brought out a leather presentation box, and in my mind he had picked out all those rings for me and I got one. We gave everybody a ring that came in for the display and it gave it a personal touch.”

She is constantly seeking that sweet spot of connection to help others appreciate history, too.

“When I go out to speak to the public,” Davis said, “I often take time to speak with people individually and after awhile they go ‘OHHH’ and they make a connection to Roswell that they haven’t realized up until now.

“People may be interested in sports, or art or fashion and when we cover little bits of all of it and you hear the tone of their voice when they’re directly interested in one of them it makes it all worthwhile.”

Davis has been with the museum for three years, and will have been director two years come May.

Davis raised two sons as a single mom.

“I have two boys. My older son Alec is a wild land firefighter,” Davis said. “He’s based out of Queen, New Mexico, now. My younger son Bryce Mitchell is a sophomore at Eastern.”

Her two grandchildren remind her of what’s important.

“I have two grandchildren,” Davis said. “One is 1 ½ and one is 3. They help me remember to smell the roses in those little moments in life. I have worked hard from the age of 16. I learned valuable lessons from my first job working at Special Occasions. I take pride in my work ethic. My grandchildren have helped me to remember to slow down.”

Davis and her boyfriend, Ralph Tellez, a counselor at Roswell High School, share a love of community and outreach.

“We enjoy giving back to the community,” Davis said. We are very involved with the students.”

Davis, like all of us, wants to know that she’s made a difference in her lifetime.

“I hope they recognize me from my love of family,” Davis said. “Or my devotion to my church, my work here at the historical society or from the ball field.

