Rebecca Martinez, capital projects outlay bureau chief for the New Mexico Department of Aging and Long-Term Services, says that projects addressing serious or critical needs regarding senior citizen or adult disability care are the ones most likely to receive funding next fiscal year. About $15 million is expected to be available for the 2018 fiscal year. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

The New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department will have about $15 million available in the next fiscal year for seriously or critically needed projects benefiting senior citizens or disabled adults, an agency manager said.

Speaking to the board of directors of the Southeastern New Mexico Economic Development District at a Friday meeting held on the campus of Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, Capital Outlay Projects Bureau [auth] Chief Rebecca Martinez said that $15 million or more in capital funding will be available for fiscal year 2018, which runs July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018.

“We have increased funding available in years that we offer general obligations bonds,” she said. “In 2016, we funded 108 projects for $15.4 million. We should have that level or higher for 2018.”

In years when its funding source is severance tax bonds, much less money is available. For that reason, in the current fiscal year 2017, the department received 111 applications but was only able to fund 21 projects for about $1.3 million, Martinez said.

Funding applications for 2018 are available now on the department website, nmaging.state.nm.us. The agency will hold two training sessions about the application process on Jan. 23 in Santa Fe. The location for the training will be the Toney Anaya Building, 2550 Cerrillos Road. The training information is also expected to be posted on the department website after that date. Applications are due by April 14.

To qualify for funding, capital projects must be judged to meet serious or critical needs. Examples Martinez gave included projects for building repairs to ensure the health and safety of visitors and occupants or replacement of vehicles used for meal delivery or for transporting clients.

Martinez said that applicants will need to become informed about changes in policies and procedures that have resulted due to state reform. For example, she said, applicants are now asked to have the signatures of chief elected officials or managers of their local government entities to ensure that all with a need to know have been informed of potential projects and major state funding requests.

She also told the group that projects for $10,000 or less are the most vulnerable to gubernatorial vetoes, as the governor’s office has stated that it does not think that the bond funding mechanism is meant for smaller projects, so the department recommends that no one submit applications for capital outlay funds unless the amount request exceeds $10,000. She said that the department is working to develop an alternative funding mechanism for projects under $10,000.

