The City Council in its infinite wisdom has passed an ordinance for issuance of a bond of up to $21 million to replace all water meters in the city with new electronic “smart” meters. The main argument made in support of the ordinance is that the existing digital meters are not as efficient as the new electronic meters, and the citizens may not be “paying” for all the water they actually use. [auth] Some may be slipping through the meters for free, God forbid.

The net result is that the average household will be paying approximately $90 per year more for water service. This is based upon the city’s own figures of approximately $1.7 million in extra revenue (paying for all of that “free” water) divided by the 19,000 meters in the city. So, in reality, you as a citizen will be paying more for your water, but don’t worry your pretty little head because all of that extra money is going to pay for those wonderful new meters, … not into the city’s coffers.

Another argument is that the city will not need meter readers and may realize savings in overhead cost. However, the city is quick to assure us that “no one will lose their jobs,” that the meter readers will be moved to another position in the city government.

After all, the rules that apply to all of us in the private sector where we must deal with financial realities don’t exist for our privileged rulers.

How is any of this an improvement to either the infrastructure of the city or the economy and well-being of its citizens? It appears to me to be exactly the opposite.

Donald Daugherty

Roswell

