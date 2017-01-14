Username: 1

[auth] The Goddard Rocket wrestling team poses with the second-place trophy after falling to Los Lunas in the championship round of the Spartan Duals hosted by Bernalillo High School on Saturday. (Guillermo Medrano Photo)

BERNALILLO – The Goddard Rocket wrestling squad turned in a nice performance at the Spartan Duals hosted by Bernalillo High on Saturday. The Rockets went a perfect 4-0 in pool play before dropping the championship match 46-24 to 5A power Los Lunas.

Individually, the Rockets saw Luis Mata at 120 pounds, Michael Luiz at 132, Gabriel Luiz at 145, Joseph Medrano at 170, and Andres Villa all finish at 5-0 on the day. Villa and Medrano won every match via pin or forfeit.

Goddard opened the tourney with a dominating 56-3 win over the host Spartans. The Rockets got pins from Gabriel Luiz and David Soto enroute to the win over the short-handed Spartan squad.

The Rockets then won all but one match against West Las Vegas in a 52-18 victory. Goddard, forfeiting three weights in every dual, got pins from Mata, Jeremiah Garcia, Gabe Luiz, Medrano, and Soto in rolling to the win.

The highlight, though, came in successive matches at 152 and 160 where Jeremiah Esparza and Hunter Johnson came through with razor-thin wins. Esparza defeated Alex Pena 4-2 thanks to a scoreless third period and Johnson followed with a narrow 1-0 win as he used a lone, second-period escape hold up.

The Rockets again won all but one match in the third round with a 60-18 win over Pojoaque, a first year program. The Rockets got first-period falls from Mata, Garcia, Gabe Luiz, Esparza, Isaac Montes, and Soto. Medrano, Michael Luiz, and Villa all recorded pins in the route as well.

The final round of pool play saw the Rockets matched up with an all-star squad (members of all of the teams’ JV members) and promptly won every match in the 63-18 win. Once again, Mata, Michael Luiz, Garcia, Gabe Luiz, and Soto all recorded wins. Seth Diaz, at 182, got a dominating 8-1 win to aid in the scoring.

The final dual with Los Lunas was an exciting, competitive dual with the Tigers benefitting from three forfeits and two pins to get the first place trophy.

Mata, at 120, earned his fourth pin of the day to get the Rockets off to a great start in the initial match. Medrano and Villa recorded first period falls and Gabe Luiz dominated Tyler Cordova-Justice 6-0 and gained a measure of revenge as he had lost to the Tiger grappler earlier in the season at the Capital Invite.

Michael Luiz had the closest match of the dual as he saw a 6-1 lead disappear only to score a late reversal and hand on for the 8-7 win. The win wrapped up a perfect 5-0 day for the first-year wrestler.

Roswell High

The Roswell Coyote wrestlers had a slightly different path as they had a tough time in their pool, losing to Los Alamos, Kirtland Central, and Los Lunas while defeating Grants. Their last match was against the all-star squad which they easily dispatched to finish at 2-3 on the day.

Travis Alarcon at 145, Gabriel Najar at 170, and Michael Hernandez at 182 all finished undefeated on the day. Alarcon defeated the highly rated Cordova-Justice from Los Lunas and Hernandez defeated previously undefeated Cody Manuelito from Kirtland Central in exciting matches.

Hernandez remains undefeated on the year moving to 9-0 with all but one match ending early via a fall.

“One of the key highlights was against 5A power Los Lunas,” stated coach Jesse Boggs. “We gave up two forfeits and barely lost the match. That was a lot closer dual than anticipated. We did really good against this team, which is known for winning and having kids place at state.”

Boggs continued, “we beat Grants 42-30 and got some victories there as well. Kirtland did real well (against us). Michael Hernandez, who last week beat the kid from Shiprock who was 12-0, beat the Kirtland kid who was 19-0 so he is rolling through the 182 division in 5A. (Alarcon) is doing well. He is working hard and is improving his aggression and he is right where we want to be going into district and state.”

Both teams will be wrestling in a rare Friday event as they travel to Ruidoso to wrestle against the Warriors, Alamogordo, and Foothill. Action starts at 3 p.m.

