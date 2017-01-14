Username: 1

Richard Lee Howard, 88, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2017. Richard was born on September 4, 1928, in De Queen, Arkansas to his father, Fred Howard, and his mother, Minnie Edgington.

In 1955, he married the love of his life, Alice Watson in Little Rock, Arkansas, and had two beautiful daughters. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Richard honorably served in the United States Air Force. [auth] After his discharge from the service, he dedicated his life to his family. Being a hardworking man, Richard was an excellent provider. He worked for a gas company until he retired in 1975.

His pride and passion was spending time with his family. He loved fishing and gardening. Richard was part of the Chaparral Rock Hounds Club.

Preceding Richard in death are his parents, Fred Howard and Minnie Edgington; and his siblings: Pat Howard, JJ Howard, Clae Howard, Buck Howard, Anne Ontjes, and Minnie Conner.

Surviving Richard are his loved ones: precious wife of 62 years, Alice Watson; his daughters: Diana Gregory (Gary) of Clarksville, AR, and Karen McDonald (Daniel) of Roswell, NM; and four grandchildren: Janice Schubarth, Debra Baugus both of Clarksville, AR, Daniel McDonald and Jon McDonald, both of Roswell, NM.

Richard will be greatly missed and always be remembered by his loving family and friends.

A graveside service will be Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at 2 p.m., at General Douglas McBride Veterans Cemetery.

Please take a moment to share a tribute in memory of Richard with his family in the online registry at andersonbethany.com.

Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to be chosen to serve Richard Howard’s family in their time of need.

