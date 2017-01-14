January 14, 2017 • Local Sports
The Dexter Demons slide on the hardwood during pregame drills Friday afternoon at Lewis Gym in Dexter. The Demons went 2-1 during their home tourney, the 50th annual John Reid Dexter Invite, and wrapped it up with a third-place finish [auth] Saturday. (David Rocha Photo)
Above: Dexter seniors Yanelly Ronquillo and Dayton Harris pose for photos after being named the Queen and King of the 50th annual John Reid Dexter Invitational Thursday night. (David Rocha Photo)
Below: The late John Mabon Reid’s letterman’s jacket is on display in the Dexter High School trophy case. Reid served as mayor of Dexter from 1989 until his death in 2008, but is also known as the very first “Greatest Demon.” Reid was captain of the 1953 basketball team that defeated the Roswell Coyotes for a district title. Reid graduated from NMMI and served in the Army before returning home and dedicating nearly 30 years to Dexter schools. (David Rocha Photo)
Related Posts
Doug Walp
Sports Editor
« Lewis scores 3 TDS, Pats advance to AFC title game 34-16