Maurice Willis 87, beloved dad, granddad and great-granddad, passed away surrounded by his family peacefully into heaven on January 11, 2017. He was born in Roswell, New Mexico on September 24,1929 to Joe and Tommie Smith Willis. He graduated from Roswell High School in 1948; he attended and graduated from New Mexico Military Institute in 1952 where he was one of the Institute’s greatest athletes. He was a recipient of the Tom Harmon’s Little All-America Football Team in 1951. Upon graduation, he was commissioned into the United States Army as a 2nd Lieutenant. He faithfully served his country for over 22 years. He served two tours in Germany and two tours in Vietnam. After retiring in 1974 from [auth] Fort Bliss Texas, he and his family came home to Roswell. l During his years of service, he received the following commendations: Army of Occupation Medal (Germany); Army Commendation Medal; National Defense Service Medal w/OLC; Vietnam Service Medal; RVN Campaign Medal w/Device; Meritorious Service Medal w/OLC; Bronze Star Medal w/OLC & “V” Device; Legion of Merit; Air Medal; RVN Armor Badge and Meritorious Service Medal (2d OLC).

He is preceded in death by his parents Joe and Tommie Willis; his beloved wife Roberta Barbour Willis; sisters Evelyn “Babe” Willis and Ruth Willis; brother J.T. Willis; father in-law and mother in-law Dr. L.D. and Kay Barbour and brother-in-law Johnny Barbour.

He is survived by his four children: Steve Willis, wife Paula, children Shannon, Erika and Steven; Dr. Donald J. Willis, children Sean, Jaren, and Jason; daughter Leaslee Willis Neff, husband Edsel, children Chris and wife Amanda, Alycia and husband Trent, great-grandson Pierce, and Cameron; John Willis, wife Samantha, children Jeremiah, Myranda, Jalyn and Charitee; sister Jean Willis, brother Ken Willis, wife Kay and family; brother-in-law Dr. L.J. Barbour, wife Nancy and family; sister-in-law Donna Barbour Fergeson husband Ted and family; Dottie Dye Barbour and family; Margy and son John Charles Barbour. Maurice loved and cherished his wife, children, grandchildren, family, appreciated sports, the arts and was a hardworking man. He loved helping others.

A special thank you to Dr. Braik, Kymera Cancer Center, ACU staff and nurses for their love, care and support.

Graveside services will be held at South Park Cemetery on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 1 p.m., with Roswell Veteran’s Honor Guard conducting military honors. Pastor Gerry Chaves and Pastor Lonnie Owens of Christ Church will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, Roswell Humane Society, 703 E. McGaffey, Roswell, NM 88203, NMMI Memorial Foundation, 101 W. College Blvd., Roswell, NM 88201 or a charity of your choice.

