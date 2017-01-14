Username: 1

The Chaves County Cooperative Extension Service is offering a 13-week master gardener course that will be held every Friday from Jan. 20 to April 21.

The times are 9 a.m. to noon and the course will be held at the Chaves County Extension Auditorium, 200 [auth] E. Chisum St.

Classes will cover topics pertinent to gardening in New Mexico and Chaves County, and will be presented by specialists in horticulture and agronomy from New Mexico State University.

Two different tracks are offered.

Track I allows the participants to become certified master gardeners after they complete the classes and donate volunteer hours toward the program. The cost for Track I is $100.

Track II is a course audit only, which does not require volunteer hours to be donated toward the program.

The cost for Track II is $120. Applications and detailed information are available at the Chaves County Extension Office or online at chaves-extension.nmsu.edu/master-gardeners.html.

Class size is limited. Registration deadline is Jan. 18.

Call the Chaves County Extension Office at 575-622-3210 for more information.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Dexter downs district rival Tularosa 59-48; Demons salvage thirdplace finish in John Reid Dexter Invite, gain valuable win over fellow 3A power Upcoming local meetings »