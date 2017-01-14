Username: 1

He was a man who made a difference, who brought about change. He is one of my heroes. He modeled his life for us to follow.

Today’s column is about a man who sacrificed his life for a cause. He lived a life filled with death threats against him, against his wife and even against his children. Yet through it all, he advocated non-violence, led by example and pursued a cause that would ultimately cut his life short.

His name is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

What can we learn from this man who was born 88 years ago today? A man born into this world just as you and I were. A man who came into this world with no greater or lesser abilities than you or I had the day we were born. What can we learn from a man born into the home of a mother who had taught school and loved music and a father who pastored a black church in Atlanta, Georgia? Plenty.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was the second of three children. Growing up, he was taught the value of education. Young Martin learned early that money and property can be destroyed or taken from you, but not the knowledge that you put into your head. Here is a lesson in itself.

King at first resisted becoming a third-generation pastor. Instead, he wanted to become a lawyer or a doctor, believing he could better serve his people in one of these professions. Eventually influenced to become a pastor by two local ministers, he attended Crozer Theological Seminary in Chester, Pennsylvania, and obtained his bachelor’s degree in divinity. At 26 years of age, King received his [auth] Ph.D. from Boston University School of Theology.

In the short 13 years he had left in his life, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. followed his dream and forever changed our country.

King had a calling from God to do what is right. In answering his call, King swore to do what was right over what was popular. As was the case with Moses in the Old Testament, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was called to lead his people and to suffer with them, regardless of the personal cost. And in the end, he paid the ultimate cost, he paid with his life.

It is important for each of us to have a calling. What is your calling? Have you found your calling? Do you know your calling but are not accepting the call?

On Aug. 28, 1963, King led over 250,000 people, black and white, from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial where he delivered the “I Have a Dream” speech. He challenged America to live up to the promises made in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, that people of all colors have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. He cited injustices that black people faced throughout the country and promised that there would be no peace until police brutality ended, all blacks had the right to vote and segregation ended.

King stated, “We are not satisfied, and we will not be satisfied until justice rolls down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream.” With President John F. Kennedy proposing sweeping civil rights legislation, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 became law, albeit after President Kennedy’s assassination. The act banned discrimination in employment, secured equal access to public accommodations and provided the federal government with the authority to enforce these laws.

In a 1965 interview, King revealed that he worked at least 20 hours a day, traveled 325,000 miles, made 450 speeches per year, had been jailed 14 times, had his home bombed three times and received at least one death threat per day. Through all this, he continued to lead a non-violent movement and kept his head up, moving forward one step at a time.

To me, the most powerful message that King delivered is the one he gave on April 3, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee, the night before he was assassinated. I have seen a video of the speech. You can tell from the video that he gave everything he had that night. After finishing the speech, he took several steps back from the lectern and collapsed into his chair.

Here are the final public words spoken by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: “I don’t know what will happen to me now. We’ve got some difficult days ahead. But it doesn’t matter to me now. Because I’ve been to the mountaintop. I won’t mind. Like anybody else, I would like to live a long life. Longevity has its place. But I’m not concerned about that now. I just want to do God’s will.

“And He’s allowed me to go to the mountain. And I’ve looked over and I’ve seen the Promised Land. I may not get there with you, but I want you to know tonight that we, as a people, will get to the Promised Land. So I’m happy tonight … I’m not fearing any man. Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord.”

The next day, his life was taken from him at the young age of 39. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a man who made a difference.

King entered this world born in his family’s small home. Upon his death, his coffin was pulled down the streets of Atlanta on a mule-drawn wagon. A humble beginning and a humble end. But his message lives on. He changed our country by the life he lived.

Although he never was able to celebrate his 40th birthday, the length of his life was less important than its content. He lived his life in response to a calling fearing no one. And as is often the case with individuals who live their lives for unpopular stands, his flame was blown out too early.

My challenge to you today is to learn from the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. One of my favorite sayings is, “One person with a commitment will accomplish more than 100 people with an interest.”

What is your calling? What is your passion? What is your commitment? Do you have any? Are you making a difference in the life that you live? Are you living your life to win a popularity contest or is there a greater mission being accomplished through your life? Think about these things. Respond to your calling, have a commitment, have a passion.

