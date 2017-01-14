Username: 1

Karma Barnett Daniels, 69, of Roswell, NM, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2017 in Artesia, NM.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at Grace Community Church. Pastor Sean Lee will officiate. Burial will follow at South Park Cemetery with Pastor Bob Barnett, brother, officiating.

Karma was born on September 26, 1947, in Artesia, NM to Boyd and Arlene Barnett. Her parents preceded her in death along with a brother-in-law Chuck Bratcher. Karma is survived by her daughter Jennifer and her children Christian and Caleb of Roswell; her son Brian of Denver, Colorado; five sisters Lynn, Brenda and her husband Roy, Boydette and her husband [auth] Jim, Beverly and her husband Charles, and Anita and her husband Keith; six brothers Kent and his wife Lonna, Tay and his wife Kathy, Hal and his wife Jan, Ben and his wife Laura, Randy, and Bob and his wife Theresa. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Karma graduated from Roswell High School in 1965. She attended nursing school in Lubbock, Texas and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. While working at Methodist Hospital in Lubbock she met Anthony “Andy” Daniels who was working as a nursing assistant. They married on February 18, 1972. They moved to Roswell, NM in 1974 for Andy to work at Barnett’s Fine Flooring, which was the family business. Karma was a stay at home mom during most of her children’s childhoods. She then worked with her husband Andy at Barnett’s Fine Flooring. Andy passed away in 2014.

Karma was a sweet, kind, caring and patient woman. She always put others before herself. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. We all felt her unconditional love and were so comforted by gentle demeanor. She loved being a mother and especially a grandmother. Her grandsons brought her incredible joy. She was a Christian who was a quiet and steadfast example of loving God. Her faith impacted many. People have shared that she led them to God. Others say that they became closer to God by seeing her faith and love of God.

She will be so missed. Her departure has left a deep sadness but we remind ourselves that she is in heaven with her Heavenly Father, her husband and her mother and father. Heaven surely rejoiced at her arrival.

Special thanks to Goodlife Senior Living in Artesia, NM, Comfort Keepers and Gentiva Hospice.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 332 N. Lauderdale, Memphis, TN, 38105.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at ballardfuneralhome.com.

