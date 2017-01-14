Username: 1

Goddard Lady Rockets 73, Chaparral Lady Lobos 39

The Lady Rockets (12-6) keep pouring it on in the first quarter and once again it led to a god result as Goddard defeated the Chaparral Lady Lobos 73-39 in a road game Saturday.

“We’re really starting out fast,” said head coach Jared Neighbors. “We’re making other teams play catchup, which is nice for a change. The girls kind of laughed when I said that, but they agreed and it’s been working for us.”

Senior guard Micaela Kolker exploded for a career-high 31 points.

“Micaela is the kind of kid that speaks with her actions,” Neighbors said. “She’s a leader by example on the court. She plays the top of our defense, she doesn’t say a lot, but she definitely speaks with her play. Today was a great testament to what she’s able to do.”

All 10 players were able to play good minutes in the blowout victory, and the starters complemented Kolker’s game.

Junior Camarynn Villalpando had 11 points and seven rebounds, [auth] sophomore Bailey Beene had 10 rebounds and five assists and senior Lara Carrica had six rebounds, five assists and five steals.

“The balance and unselfishness on this team is really fun to coach,” said Neighbors. “Whoever’s hitting, we give it to them. Micaela was hitting today, so the girls were feeding her, but she still had four assists.”

The Lady Rockets are still riding high from their impressive performances over the holiday break and the past week and will try to keep the momentum as they travel to Portales for a 6:30 p.m. contest on Tuesday.

“I think Portales will be a good measuring stick for us right now,” Neighbors said. “Roswell beat them by nine, Portales beat Lovington pretty close. The intensity has been tremendous and it’s been a long week with all the travel, but winning games never gets old.”

Roswell Coyotes 62, Santa Teresa Desert Warriors 35

After the first quarter, the Coyotes (13-3) weren’t exactly an offensive juggernaut, but defensively, they completely overwhelmed the Santa Teresa Desert Warriors on the way to a 62-35 road victory Saturday.

“We played solid,” said Roswell head coach Britt Cooper. “Jumped on them 24-7 in the first quarter, then offensively we kind of went into a lull for the rest of the game, but our defense was good all the way through.”

The Coyotes scored just 13, 12 and 13 points in each of the three remaining quarters, but also held the Warriors to 7, 9 and 12 points.

Sophomore guard Tarren Burrola had another great outing, leading the team with 25 points including five 3s.

“He played really well, shot the ball good,” Cooper said. “I think after that first quarter, I don’t know if it was the back-to-back (games) or what, we just didn’t look quite the same. But we did what we had to do. I’ll give it to Santa T — they didn’t just fold up. They do play pretty good defense.”

Senior guard Garret Smothermon had 11 points, junior post Logan Eaker contributed nine and senior wing Chris Mesquita had eight.

The Coyotes have won six-straight, but have work to do before the district schedule begins.

“We’ve beat some good people, we’ve learned form the losses,” Cooper said. “We’re getting ready for district and it’s coming. It’s gonna be tough this year. Everyone is pretty solid.”

The Coyotes won’t hit the court again until Saturday when they travel to Hobbs for a 7 p.m. tipoff with the Eagles.

Deming Wildcats 74, Goddard Rockets 65

After an impressive overall performance for the Rockets (9-9) Friday night in Santa Teresa, the two-game road trip seemed to take its toll on Goddard Saturday in a losing effort against the Deming Wildcats.

“A very tough day,” said Goddard head coach Anthony Mestas. “Poor energy in the fourth quarter cost us the game. We missed crucial free throws late.”

The Rockets went into the fourth quarter with a 57-51 lead, but late in the final frame the Wildcats (5-14) went on an 18-2 run to steal the game away from Goddard.

“Turnovers, missed free throws, missed opportunities in general lost the game for us,” Mestas said. “Getting outscored 23-8 in the fourth quarter won’t win us many games.”

A bright spot for the Rockets was Dalin Stanford.

The junior center made 80 percent of his shots, totaling 18 points and pulled down 20 total rebounds (10 on the defensive side and 10 on offense).

“Dalin hustled his tail off on both ends of the court,” Mestas said. “If we feed Dalin the ball (more), we win the game.”

Senior forward Ethan Coombes scored 18 points and went 3 of 3 from the charity stripe, but also went 3 of 11 from long range.

After a career day against Santa Teresa, senior point guard LeAnthoney Harrison came back down to earth Saturday, scoring 15 points, a pedestrian number for the prolific guard.

Freshman point guard Brandon Montanez saw extended minutes in the game and contributed four points, sinking 2 of 2 from the field.

The Rockets come home to face Alamogordo at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ground Zero Gymnasium.

