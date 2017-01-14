Username: 1

HAGERMAN — A 96-ye[auth] ar-old man was killed in Hagerman Saturday after police said he became trapped under his pickup truck.

New Mexico State Police said officers were called at about noon to the scene of a single-vehicle accident at 413 Stephens Road in Hagerman.

When officers arrived on scene, police said they learned Lecil L. Warren had become trapped underneath a pickup and was unconscious.

Police said evidence at the scene revealed Warren had gotten out of the pickup and failed to put it into park. The vehicle began to move in reverse and Warren was struck by the pickup and became trapped underneath it, police said.

Emergency Medical Services personnel on the scene extricated Warren from underneath the vehicle, but were unable to resuscitate him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

