Username: 1

Advertising





Donovan Cylis Chenoweth, the precious ba[auth] by of Edward Dean Chenoweth and Moriah Garcia, was born on June 10, 2016, in Roswell, NM. Our little angel was called to the Lord on Tuesday, January 10, 2017.

Donovan laughed and smiled throughout his seven months; bringing joy and happiness to everyone he touched. He loved Star Wars. His favorite toys were his stuffed Wookie and Talking Elmo.

He is being greeted in Heaven by great-grandparents: Billy Jack Chenoweth, Jack Johns (Jean), Robert Hargis (Edith); great aunts: Tina Garcia, Susan Williams; great-grandparent, Benito Aragon; uncle, Thomas East.

He is survived by his parents, Edward Dean Chenoweth and Moriah Garcia; big brother, Kenneth Chenoweth, maternal great-grandparents; Alice Garcia (Louriano); maternal grandparents: Corine Aragon, Richard Aragon, Gretta Aragon; maternal aunts: Selena Aragon and Devon Aragon; great uncle, David Garcia; great-cousin, Jenna Garcia; paternal grandparents; Kirsten Chenoweth (Robert); paternal great-grandparents: Jack E. Johns (Mimi); paternal great-uncle, Chad Johns; paternal great-aunt, Kalen Pedigo; paternal great-great aunts: Evelyn Landry, and Pat York; paternal great-great uncles, Robert Mabry, and Wayne Mabry; paternal great-uncle: Windell Dean Chenoweth; paternal cousins: Kaden Chenoweth, Helen Landry, Gabriel Lopez, Jacob Lopez, Marcos Lopez, Shannon York, Chris York, Ryan Pedigo, Taylor Pedigo; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Donovan will be greatly missed and always be remembered by his loving parents and family.

A graveside service will be Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at 11 a.m., at South Park Cemetery.

Please take a moment to share a tribute in memory of Donovan with his family in the online registry at andersonbethany.com.

Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to be chosen to serve Donovan Cylis Chenoweth’s family in their time of need.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Debora Ann Kidd Maurice Willis »