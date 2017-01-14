Username: 1

Above: Dexter senior post Dayton Harris shoots for 2 (and the foul) as a Tularosa defender applies pressure during the Demons’ 59-48 win over the district-rival Wildcats in Saturday’s third-place game at the John Reid Dexter Invite. Harris finished with 16 points. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

Below: Dexter sophomore post Sergio Tegeda lays up for two points during the Demons’ win over Tularosa Saturday afternoon in Dexter. Tegeda finished the game with 11 points. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

DEXTER — Bouncing back from a tough night from the floor Friday, the Dexter Demons found their range and scored consistently Saturday in a 59-48 win over Tularosa to claim third place in the 50th annual John Reid-Dexter Invitational.

Nine Demons put points on the board Saturday, compared to just three scorers against Mesilla Valley Friday, as Dexter jumped out to a lead against Tularosa Saturday and staved off a Wildcat rally to win third place in the tourney that the Demons last won in 2014 en route to a state title.

“We were a lot more comfortable, of course we know each other so well,” Dexter coach Ron Grant said of district rival Tularosa. “We’ve been playing each other forever. Even when we weren’t district opponents we kept the rivalry going. We go to their tournament, they come to our tournament. It’s always a good game.”

Senior post Dayton Harris led the Demons in scoring with 16 points, several of them on offensive rebounds, a backbreaker in the game for Tularosa.

Dexter junior guard Joseph Cobos had 12 points with three 3-pointers, while sophomore post Sergio Tegeda, starting in place of injured junior David Morales, had 11 points.

Grant said Dexter needs multiple scorers like Saturday to be successful.

“We’ve got to have that on a nightly basis,” he said. “Dayton is our leader. He is the only one averaging double figures for us for the season. He has been getting 12 to 16 points on a nightly basis. We’re riding him as long as we can.”

Dexter, known to shoot from downtown, sank seven 3-pointers Saturday, the same number of treys the Demons hit Friday night. But the difference Saturday was the Demons found ways to score other than from behind the arc, particularly from Harris inside.

Six other Demons notched points in a balanced [auth] attack Grant said is necessary for his 10-5 squad to continue to post Ws.

“The biggest thing is we were more comfortable,” he said. “Tularosa is a well-coached, solid team. They’re very, very senior laden, but they don’t have the length and the height that bothered us so much with Mesilla Valley. We’re a better shooting team than what we saw. We’re not fantastic yet, but we’re getting there.”

The Demons, pressing on defense, jumped out to a 6-0 lead thanks to two straight 3-pointers from Cobos in a 45-second spurt near the midpoint of the first quarter.

“That set the tone, Joseph Cobos hitting those 3s to start off,” Grant said. “It helps out when the shooters can shoot. Normally, I like to tell them that we’ve got to start inside and work out, but this time, we went opposite. And I think that’s what really set the tone for Dayton having the great game inside that he did.”

Harris turned a short inbound pass into a bucket to make it 8-2 Demons midway through the first quarter.

On Dexter’s next possession, sophomore guard Jarren Amaro, who led Dexter in scoring Friday night, launched a shot that came up short. But Harris snatched the errant shot and put it in for an easy bucket to make it 10-2 Dexter, as Tularosa called a timeout with 3:30 left in the first quarter to stop the bleeding.

Harris scored again from the inside to make it 12-2 with 2:01 left in the opening frame.

“All year long, when Dayton is able to use that body, and he’s one of the best ones we have about boxing out all the time, when he’s able to do that and we have the rest of the team working like they’re supposed to, Dayton gets a lot of points off that second chance,” Grant said. “He’s right there and he really goes straight up. We’ve worked with him for three years on that. So far, I believe he’s our best player for the year.”

A couple of free throws from Cobos made it 14-2.

A Wildcat free throw and long 3-pointer Tularosa’s Michael Sheridan made it 14-6 at the end of the first quarter.

A 3-point shot from Cobos that rolled in made it 17-6 early in the second quarter.

Midway through the second quarter, Dexter sophomore point guard Jonah Chavez nailed a 3-pointer to make it 21-10, and a pass from Harris to Tegeda inside resulted in an easy bucket to make it 23-10.

Later in the second quarter, Tegeda missed, but grabbed his own rebound and put it in for a bucket to make it 25-12.

Grant said points off of offensive rebounds proved a deciding factor in Saturday’s win.

“We definitely talked about rebounding of any kind, defensive and offensive, and highlighted how we were just dominated last night,” Grant said of Friday’s loss to Mesilla Valley. “With our slight height advantage, we had to do a lot better job and attack the boards at all times.”

An inside bucket from sophomore Jordan Marquez thanks to an assist from sophomore David Miramontes made it 27-15, followed quickly by a 3-pointer from sophomore Sergio Ramirez made it 30-15 with 1:10 left in the first half.

Tularosa senior Joe Perez drove the lane for a bucket to end the scoring in the first half, with Dexter up 30-17.

Amaro hit a 3-pointer to make it 33-17, and Tularosa’s Sheridan had a 3-pointer that rattled in to make it 33-20 early in the third quarter.

Then, Cobos launched a 3-pointer that missed, but Harris grabbed another rebound for a bucket to make it 35-20.

A 3-pointer from Ramirez made it 40-23 and another inside bucket from Harris made it 42-23 with 2:44 left in the third quarter, Dexter’s biggest lead of the night, as Tularosa called a timeout and the Demons were poised to run away with the game.

However, Tularosa reeled off nine unanswered points before Dexter’s Noe Landaverde hit a shot off the glass to make it 44-32 to end the third quarter scoring.

Dexter extended its lead early in the fourth quarter with another inside basket from Harris that made it 46-32, but the Wildcats continued to battle, closing the score to 46-38 on a drive to the bucket by senior Mondo Brusuellas.

The physicality of the game picked up on both ends, as Tegeda was fouled on a feed from Harris, resulting in a 3-point play to make it 50-38.

Tularosa cut Dexter’s lead to single digits with a drive to the bucket from junior Toby Carrillo with 3:46 remaining.

“They’re a quality team like we said,” Grant said. “They’re not going to just roll over and die because we have a 15-point lead. They were coming out swinging. We stressed that in the halftime and told them to be ready for the press. We knew they were going to hit us. They’re quick, they’re seniors, so they’ve been through wars. They know what to do. They didn’t give up.”

But Harris came through big again on the offensive boards, snatching another rebound for a bucket to make it 53-42 with 3:22 left.

Another assist from Harris to Tegeda made it 55-42 with 2:33 remaining.

A steal and bucket from Tularosa’s Cameron Sheppard made it 57-46, but time was elapsing as the Wildcats were forced to foul to stop the clock and put Dexter at the free-throw line. Dexter had only one free throw attempt in Friday’s matchup against Mesilla Valley.

“One of the bad points that we talked about just now were our free throws,” Grant said shortly after Saturday’s game. “I thought our free throws were very spotty going down the end, but we did a good job of getting second changes. The fact that we continually went inside, that’s what gave us the chance to get more free throws.”

Miramontes sank a free throw to make it 59-46 with 1:05 left.

Perez scored the final points of the game for Tularosa on a drive that made it 58-48.

A final free throw from Miramontes with 49.5 seconds remaining capped the scoring, and the 59-48 win at Lewis Gym.

Asked which was sweeter, defeating Tularosa or winning third place in the tourney, Grant said beating Tularosa.

“I think really the best thing for us was getting the W against Tularosa, because we go over there in two weeks for our second game in district,” he said. “They are the favorites, they are the ones with all the seniors.

“We can beat everybody in this district. Whether we do or don’t depends on how we show up.”

Mesilla Valley beat Hondo Valley 48-45 in Saturday night’s championship game to win the Dexter Invite for the third year in a row.

