Username: 1

Advertising





Debora Ann Kidd, 60, of Roswell, passed away the early morning of December 29, 2016 from untreated, metastatic breast cancer. She was born on February 2, 1956 in Phoenix, Arizona to Donald Robert and Julia Anne (Kirby) Kidd. Debbie had one [auth] older sister, Linda and a younger brother, Donald, Jr. She had no children.

Debbie spent most of the last 25 years in Roswell taking care of her best friend and mother, Julia, until Julia’s death in March, 2014. Debbie was a talented artist, loved animals, and always tried to help those who were less fortunate.

Debbie was predeceased by both parents. Her father also passed away in 2016. She is survived by her sister, Linda Kidd Cracraft (Sean), of Nassau, Bahamas and brother, Donald (”Buddy”) Kidd, Jr. of Mico, Texas; and two nephews, Christopher Cracraft and Daniel Kidd (Sammy). Debbie was interred next to her beloved mother at the South Park Cemetery in Roswell.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Karma Barnett Daniels Donovan Cylis Chenoweth »