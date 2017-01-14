Username: 1

NMMI senior forward Dillon Reynolds goes up for a shot, defended by Hagerman senior forward Logan Franklin, during the Colts’ 62-52 loss in the seventh-place game at the John Reid Dexter Invite Saturday afternoon. (Laura Brown Photo)

DEXTER — The Colts are still looking for that elusive second win of the season, but Saturday, they played a solid game while falling to Hagerman 62-52 in the seventh-place game at the John Reid Invitational in Dexter.

“We have a good group,” said coach Christian Stevens. “Very athletic kids. Very young and they’re [auth] just inexperienced. So as hard as they play, they just need to learn to win. That’s the next hurdle we’ve got to get over. They know how to play hard. They know how to compete. They know how to play offense. We do know how to score, which was our problem before, and we know how to get stops. Now we’ve just got to learn how to win games.”

NMMI came out of the gate a bit slow, letting turnovers and missed shots give the Bobcats a 9-0 lead.

But after Hector Reyna put in the first Colt basket with 5:30 on the clock, they slowly closed the gap to 18-13 after one period of play.

Dillon Reynolds and Andres Aranda closed that five-point spread to one to open the second quarter, then, after Hagerman put in two, Reyna made it 20-19 and Reynolds got a put back on a missed 3-pointer to give the Colts a 21-20 edge.

The rest of the first half was back and forth, and when the dust settled, the teams went into the locker room tied at 27-all.

The ’Cats put up the first three points of the second half, but a 2 by Reynolds and a trey by Emilio Maldonado gave NMMI a 32-30 lead, and they stretched that edge to 44-38 after three.

But Hagerman came out in the fourth with back-to-back 3s by Isaac Morales and Andres Arebalos, knotting the game at 44-all. Reynolds and Jake Guerrero put the Colts back up with a pair of layups, but a 3 by Riley Hestand, followed by a NMMI turnover and a 2-pointer by Morales, gave the Bobcats a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Hagerman added six more points from the field, then, after the Colts were forced to foul, went 5 of 6 from the line to stretch the final gap to 10 points.

“We’ve got to learn how to win,” said Stevens. “The good news is we’ve got to play them one more time, but we’ve just got to take this as a learning curve and close out games. We’re not used to going into the fourth quarter with a lead. We’re used to being down 20 and having to scrap. I think having the lead, we played a little more lax. So we’ve got to continue and as I was trying to tell them, we’ve got to continue to play like we’re losing, because that seems to light a fire under them. And I really didn’t see that fire in the fourth quarter.”

Reynolds led all scorers with 18 points while Maldonado had 11 (including three 3s) and Reyna and Aranda just missed double figures with nine and eight points. Four Bobcats tallied double figures: Morales and Jakob Bejarano had 14 each while Osbaldo Najera and Logan Franklin scored 12 apiece.

NMMI opens the district schedule Tuesday on the road in Ruidoso, when the games really start counting.

“It doesn’t get any easier from here,” Stevens said. “Hopefully we man up and we use these few days to get it right.”

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDRSports Doug Walp Sports Editor

« High school hoops roundup Dexter downs district rival Tularosa 59-48; Demons salvage thirdplace finish in John Reid Dexter Invite, gain valuable win over fellow 3A power »