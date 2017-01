Username: 1

Advertising





Tom Dunlap passed away peacefully at his home on December 26, 2016 at the age [auth] of 63.

A complete obituary along with an announcement of a memorial celebration of his life will follow at a later date.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at lagronefuneralchapels.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« John Penrod Toles