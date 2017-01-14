Username: 1

Advertising





Catherine passed away on January 13, 2017, in her home after a 13 year battle with multiple myeloma. She was surrounded by the love of her family and friends.

Catherine was born in Roswell, NM on November 19, 1934. She grew up in Roswell and attended the old Berrendo School, Roswell Junior High and the first Roswell High School. She grew up as a member of the Church of Christ in Roswell, on South Main Street, where she met Orville L. Graves and they were married on March 7, 1951.

Catherine worked with her late husband as a secretary at Graves Appliance Repair until his death on January 19, 1991. She worked as a caregiver for the elderly as well as a housekeeper. Catherine also worked in the nursery at First Baptist Church. She was very involved and loved her work there. Catherine continued to work for the nursery until she became ill, and could no longer continue.

Catherine was a daughter, mother, grandmother, and caregiver to all she met that were in need.

Preceding her in death are her parents, E.P. “Dick” McPherson and Rachel McGilland McPherson, her husband Orville L. Graves (January 1991), and her younger brother Jack McPherson (May 2000).

Catherine is survived by her children: One son; Steven Lee Graves of Roswell, NM, one daughter; Teresa Elaine Graves Heintze and her husband Larry Heintze of Lubbock, TX. One daughter-in-law; Pat Rupe of Roswell, NM, her seven grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren who were each dearly loved by her. Catherine is also survived by one sister; Carolyn Wilson of Albuquerque, NM, four sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews, and an abundance of golden friends who touched her life throughout the years.

She and her family wish to give thanks to all of the doctors, nurses and caregivers who helped her on this journey. Catherine was grateful to God for everyday of her life and all of the people who loved her.

A come and go viewing will be Monday, January 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. at LaGrone Funeral Home, 900 S. Main Street.

Services will be held at LaGrone Funeral Chapel located at 900 S. Main Street, Roswell, NM, on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 1 p.m. followed by graveside services at Memorial Lawn Cemetery located at 2605 E. 19th Street, Roswell, NM.

Following the graveside services all family and friends are invited to a gathering and meal at the Eagles Club, located at 3201 S. Sunset Avenue, Roswell, NM.

In lieu of flowers, Catherine has requested that donations be sent to anyone in need, or to the River of Life Homeless Shelter, 400 E. Bland St., Roswell, NM, 88203, in her name.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at lagronefuneralchapels.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Maurice Willis John Penrod Toles »