The thing that, to me, is most disturbing about President Trump’s alleged perverse sexual exploits in Russia is that his ego has him fixated on denial.

That’s the rub! His opposition knows full [auth] well that he cannot just deny, let it slide and move on to the nation’s business. For the next four years, he will be obsessed with the public’s perception of his leadership, or lack thereof.

The allegations will be relentless and policy will suffer at the hands of a president whose foes will color him a fool.

Both sides would do well to address issues that matter like infrastructure, education, jobs and health care. Americans can no longer afford to tolerate fools on either side of the aisle.

Fred Moran

Roswell

