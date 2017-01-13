Username: 1

A woman staying in Roswell has been arraigned on three criminal charges, including aggravated assault and child abuse, following an Oct. 4 incident involving one of her twin sons.

According to court records, Sylvia Leyba, 37, of the 200 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a fourth-degree felony; abuse of a child, first offense, a third-degree felony; and criminal damage to property under $1,000, a petty misdemeanor.

Leyba was arrested and detained Wednesday. She requested a public defender during her Thursday arraignment before Judge K.C. Rogers of the [auth] Chaves County Magistrate Court, where a cash or surety bond of $5,000 was set.

She did not enter a plea on any of the charges at the hearing, according to court documents. A public defender for her case had not been named by press time, and calls to the phone number for Leyba listed on court documents were not answered.

The criminal complaint alleges that, on Oct. 4, Leyba drove up to a house on South Pennsylvania Avenue that is the residence of Francisco “Pancho” Rocha, who apparently told a police officer that he was a boyfriend of Stella Cano, the grandmother of Leyba’s twin boys. Cano said she has power of attorney regarding the teenage boys, according to the complaint.

The complaint states that Rocha and other witnesses said that Leyba wielded a small knife to puncture holes in the tires of Cano’s car, which was parked in Rocha’s driveway. When Rocha, who was pushing a baby stroller with a child in it, approached the car during the incident, Leyba began to make stabbing motions at him and to threaten him, the report alleges.

Later during the incident, one of Leyba’s 13-year-old sons approached her and she called to him to come with her. According to some witnesses, Leyba made threatening moves toward the boy while still holding the knife. Other witnesses said only that she was calling to her son and standing close enough to him, with a knife in hand, to reach him.

Following the incident in October, the Roswell Police Department and Chaves County Crimestoppers listed Leyba, who those organizations said also goes by the name of Sylvia Luevano, on a “most wanted” list.

No additional court dates had been set in the matter by press time.

