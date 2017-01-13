UFO McDonald’s showcases art
Above: Claudia Bitr[auth] an, second from left, is now the artist-in-residence at the UFO McDonald’s on North Main Street. Last summer, Bitran entered a contest for art that combined an alien theme with the McDonald’s. She won $2,500 and will have her work, in the form of an enlarged print, permanently displayed at the restaurant. An installation ceremony for the artwork, led by McDonald’s owner/operator Nic Snowberger, second from right, was held on Friday. Also pictured are Joe Wooten, left, and Jorge DelMuro, right. (Submitted Photo)
Below: From left, Wooten, Bitran, Snowberger and DelMuro pose for a photograph at the McDonald’s. (Submitted Photo)
