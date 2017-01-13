Username: 1

Hubert Quintana has started Quintana & Associates, a consulting firm, [auth] with family members. The board of the Southeast New Mexico Economic Development District voted Friday to award the firm a professional contract but a state agency still must approve the contract. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

The board of the Southeast New Mexico Economic Development District voted Friday to award a consulting contract to a business owned by its former executive director.

The four-year contract for professional services of up to $55,000 a year still must be approved by the Public Employee Retirement Association of New Mexico before it can be finalized, Hubert Quintana said, because he is retired from public service.

“It is part of the process,” he said, “because I am a participant in PERA.”

At its meeting on the campus of Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, the board of directors, which includes elected officials and private sector representatives from five southeastern counties, unanimously approved the awarding of the contract to Quintana & Associates.

Quintana retired as executive director of the district in June after two stints with the organization, one for nine years from 1975 to 1984 and the most recent stretch as executive director beginning in 2006. He also has served as Chaves County manager, worked with the Public Regulations Commission, served with a water rights group and worked in the private sector.

The current executive director, Dora Batista, told the board prior to the vote that three firms had submitted responses to the district’s Request for Proposals in November and that the group’s executive committee had evaluated each response according to the same criteria. A consulting attorney also reviewed the response, she said.

“I consider it a good benefit for him to be part of our organization, even as a consultant,” Batista said.

She previously worked under Quintana as a program coordinator for the district, which helps governmental entities with major capital and economic development projects in the southeastern part of the state, including coordinating requests for state capital outlay requests.

If the contract is approved, Quintana will be required to step down from the district’s board. Following his retirement as executive director in June, he was named to the board as the private sector representative for Chaves County.

“I am very committed and look forward to doing a good job. I will continue doing the capital outlay as I have in the past,” Quintana told the board after the vote. He added that he will work at the district offices in Roswell on Tuesday and Thursday mornings.

“I am very concerned about what the state is doing,” he said about what his focus will be.

He said the state has cut funding for many programs due to state budget difficulties and has reduced the district’s budget by $10,000 this year alone. Cuts over the years have been significant, so that the group has gone from an annual operating budget of $124,000 in 2007 to its current amount budget of $86,000.

“We are at a point where we cannot lose any more people,” he said about the district’s reductions in staff.

He also said that he is upset that the state is talking about requiring state employees to increase the amount they contribute to their state retirement accounts to 3.5 percent. He said he doubts the wisdom of policies that would take $100 a month or more from people who otherwise might use the take-home funds for shopping or activities generating gross receipts taxes.

He also opposes the possibility of ending state funding of colonias, or unofficial residential settlements, often found along the border.

“That would be tragic,” he said. “There are some important infrastructure programs that need that funding.”

Quintana said that he started his consulting business with his son, a civil engineer, and wife, a bookkeeper and secretary, in August. He said he has another “small” contract with the New Mexico Association of Regional Councils and would not seek additional ones if the contract with the district is approved.

“I do still want to enjoy my retirement,” he said, “and I want to enjoy time with my grandkids.”

