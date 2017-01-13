Username: 1

The arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. Any indication [auth] of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers. Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Accidental shooting

At about 11:51 p.m. Thursday, a Roswell police officer was called to Eastern New Mexico Medical Center on West Country Club Road regarding a shooting. According to the incident report, the injury of a 24-year-old man by a handgun was determined to be accidental.

Burglary, non-forced

Roswell police officers were called to the 3100 block of North Washington Avenue at 10:36 a.m. Thursday to respond to a report of a burglary. According to the report, a purse worth at least $30, a driver’s license, four credit cards worth at least $20 and two checkbooks worth at least $5 were taken from a vehicle sometime after 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Graffiti

A Roswell police officer investigated a report of damage in the 800 block of North Atkinson Avenue at about 8:34 a.m. Thursday. The incident report indicates that graffiti was found on a white plastic fence.

Larceny

At about 6:45 a.m. Friday, Roswell police officers were called to the 700 block of North Heights Drive regarding the theft of items. According to the incident report, eight or more golf clubs and a golf bag were reported stolen. The estimated value of the items is at least $850.

Vehicle burglary

At 12:05 p.m. Thursday, Roswell police officers responded to the 4500 block of North Main Street in response to a report of a vehicle burglary. The incident report states that a purse worth at least $300, silver jewelry worth at least $70, a ring worth at least $130 and a Social Security card were taken from a vehicle sometime after 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

