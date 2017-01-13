Username: 1

Roswell Independent School District Superintendent Tom Burris says that Del Norte Elementary, built in 1958, ranks as the K-12 public school in New Mexico most in need of reconstruction. (Bethany Freudenthal Photo)

The Roswell Independent School District Board of Education voted Tuesday to increase the district’s contribution toward the reconstruction of Del Norte Elementary School, provided that the district can withdraw [auth] from the agreement if the funding situation becomes untenable.

Board members voting to increase the district funding percentage from 28 percent to 33 percent, with the state’s contribution decreasing from 72 percent to 67 percent, were Dr. Peggy Brewer, Arturo Ibarra and Ruben Sanchez. The motion indicated that the district has the “option to back out if needed.” Nicole Austin voted against the motion, while Mona Kirk abstained.

Prior to the vote, Superintendent Tom Burris told board members that the Public School Capital Outlay Committee had expressed to him that it wanted the school district to increase its contribution from 28 percent to 33 percent to approve funding for the entire construction project, estimated at about $21 million. PSCOC has already approved $2 million in funding for architectural design services on the project.

Burris said that Del Norte, originally built in 1958, will need to be completely reconstructed.

“Those teachers and those kids over there deserve a new school,” he said, “and if I can get the assurance from PSCOC that we will get money for the project, I am ready to move forward on it.”

The increased district funding has been requested because of state budget difficulties, with a 2017 deficit remaining of about $67 million. The Roswell school board members voted previously, 3-1, with Austin against and Kirk abstaining, to move $8 million to a designated account for school construction in the hopes that the state will not “claw back” those funds. Earlier in the fiscal year, the state did ask for refunds of monies from state-funded groups to deal with a $200 million deficit. State officials have talked about possibly taking back additional funds as a means to solve the current deficit.

Zoo works to fix problems

A city spokesperson said that most of the problems noted in a recent U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection of the city-owned Spring River Park & Zoo have been corrected. Two problems are in the process of being remedied, said Todd Wildermuth, who said he had spoken with zoo staff about the citations.

After a Dec. 13 inspection by a veterinary medical officer of the Animal Care division of the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services, in one of three routine inspections during 2016, the zoo was cited for “indirect” problems in three categories, with one of the three categories having three separate problems noted. “Indirect” means that the problems were not judged to have a current and direct effect on the well-being of animals.

The problem regarding rodent problems in the lemur cage has been addressed by renovating the interior of the exhibit, WIldermuth said, while the problem with gaps in fencing around the beaver’s cage and the difficulties with peeling stucco in the bear exhibit have also been fixed.

Zoo employees plan to complete the repairs needed to the exterior fencing and gates before the Feb. 17 deadline given in the inspection report and are discussing with the city the hiring of two more zookeepers. The inspection did not specify how many more trained workers were needed but said the current number was insufficient to care for the zoo’s 136 animals. The time given for adding trained staff was also Feb. 17.

The bear enclosure problem had been cited in a July 2016 inspection as well, but Wildermuth said that the situation had not been necessarily known or had not been fixed due to recent changes in zoo management.

