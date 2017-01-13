Username: 1

Forum planned for District 1 candidates

A candidate forum will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Berrendo Elementary School gym for the three candidates running for the District I school board seat.

All three candidates have indicated they will attend. A few pre-selected questions will be asked and then the floor will have the opportunity to ask questions.

Questions can be emailed to bespta2017@gmail.com. The forum is [auth] being sponsored by the Berrendo Parent and Teacher Association, which is providing refreshments after the forum. BES is located at 505 W. Pine Lodge Road.

Historical society to host Sunday Funday

Alejandro Olvera will be giving a presentation on D-Day at the Historical Society Archives Facility, 208 N. Lea Ave., at 3 p.m. Sunday. Alejandro Olvera is the president of the Roswell High History Club, and he will be accompanied by other Roswell High History Club members. There will be interesting facts and artifacts presented and displayed from the day the Allies stormed the beaches of France to take it back from the Nazis so come out to the Historical Society’s Sunday Funday event to support both the Historical Society and the RHS History Club. For additional information, call 575-622-8333.

Tenor to perform at Baptist churches

Chuck Crain, tenor for the Southern Gospel Quartet, will be in concert at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday at Highland Baptist Church, 2001 S. Lea Ave., with a potluck dinner to follow. Crain is in his 13th season as a featured vocalist at the Presley’s Country Jubilee Show in Branson, Missouri. Crain also will perform at Berrendo Baptist Church, 401 W. Berrendo Road, at 6 p.m.

