I read recently in the Roswell Daily Record pages about the horrible New Year’s weekend, with the shootings and deaths that rang in the new year. I also read about the first baby to be born for the new year.

One event brings us sorrow, pain and regret as we end the year in violence, and the unfortunate beginning of a new year. The other gives us hope that even in death, there is new life.

I think each of these families looked upon the new year in starkly different views and will remember the new year as either filled with great horror and incredible loss, while the other will see it as the day their lives began anew with the birth of their child.

Life comes at us sometimes in ways we cannot imagine, and as a survivor of violence and death in my own family, I can tell [auth] you having a family member murdered is no easy way to begin a new year. Having someone die from gun violence is shocking! I know none of us in my family were prepared for the day when we found out it had happened to us. There is this overwhelming sense of helplessness when you are told someone close to you has died, but when they are taken from you as the result of some senseless act, it affects you even more.

Sometimes, death is one of those events for which you have time to prepare. Although it is still difficult to handle, at least in some ways you are somewhat ready for the eventuality the day it occurs.

You try and come to terms with the person’s passing and to make some sort of peace with the inevitability of their death. However, when a loved one is here one moment, and gone the next, there is absolutely no way to prepare for the empty place left behind.

A sudden death, from violence or not, is crushing. There is an absolute certainty from that day on, you will never see that person again, never talk to them again, never give them an embrace, a kiss on the cheek or hold them in your arms one last time.

I remember my mother’s perfume, the sound of her voice singing in the choir and the smell of her kitchen. My brothers’ sudden death left us all emotionally traumatized as sons and daughters, mother and siblings, relatives and friends all tried to deal with their unlooked for and senseless passing.

Another difficult part is the absent place left in the family. Their chair remains empty and their cup sits in the cupboard unused. Each of us has our own particular place in the family unit and it is always present when we gather for holidays, birthdays and special occasions.

When someone is taken away, his or her absence is as noticeable as the missing stars overhead on a cloudy night.

We lost our mother suddenly, but not from violence, and I remember we had all gone back to her home to comfort my stepfather. There on the stove was the food she had made earlier that afternoon for dinner forgotten in all the frantic activity. It sat there waiting for someone to sit down and eat, and for her to tell us to grab a plate, have a seat and eat the meal she had prepared, and so … we did.

On the other hand, the birth of a new baby speaks to us of promise; of joy in a new being born into this world with all the characteristics of the parents who conceived the child. I can remember my own incredible joy when my two boys were born and they breathed their first breath, gasped for life and then looked around in amazement at the world they were now part of.

I saw myself and their mother in their faces and when we took them home, I sat in wonder at the new life filled with all the hopes of a bright future!

Each day with my children was always new and exciting. I can put myself in the shoes of the new mom and dad as they took their first steps at being parents, or at the joy of having a new child as part of their growing family.

Life and death is the ever-present cycle that has been part of humanity since the times of Joseph and Mary when they welcomed into the world their son Jesus. Much later they had to be witness to his death at the hands of people who had no clue they were ending the existence of a man, and giving life to the Son of God.

I hope 2017 is a quiet year for violence and death, and a raging storm of life that shakes the roofs of Roswell.

Jose Mike Jimenez is a freelance writer and was an instructor at ENMU-R until his retirement. He can be reached at jmikejimenez@hotmail.com.

