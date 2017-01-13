Username: 1

The Roswell Homeless Coalition meeting on Thursday yielded passionate and creative ideas and observations. Many people are stepping up to make a difference in Roswell. Sheryl Cox, treasurer of the coalition, sits near Roswell Fire Chief Devin Graham, and beside him is Adam Barber of the Roswell Red Cross. (Submitted Photo)

The Roswell Homeless Coalition is not letting grass grow under its feet. Pastor Mark Green of Harvest Ministries is one of the founders of the coalition.

“We have just obtained our corporation through the state, now we are applying for the 501(c)(3),” Green said. “We have had tremendous response. The community has been so good. We have tents, sleeping bags, blankets, gift bags full of toiletries and people have been very generous, so we’ve been able to open an account and have some funds to help people when we need to.”

Green continued: “We’ve been able to get some people off the streets, get some families into hotels temporarily until we could get them somewhere else. We’ve been able to get heaters for people who had no heat during these cold nights.”

Homelessness is nothing new to Roswell, but knowing who to reach out to is something new.

“These problems we’ve known have existed but nobody knew who to reach out to,” Green said. “They knew they could call one of the [auth] churches but they didn’t know anyone who dealt with the issues of the homeless or families who are at risk for losing their home or who have no heat.

“Now, all of a sudden they have a name, the Roswell Homeless Coalition, and they know they can come either through Jeneva (Martinez) or through Harvest Ministries, and get people the help they need.”

Green said that the name alone has gotten the momentum underway.

“Just having a name and someone that people can contact has been a tremendous help,” Green said. “Now we have people coming out of the woodwork letting us know about people who are living in sheds or cars or garages.

“Yesterday at Harvest we had eight new homeless people who came to us. So the word’s getting out there and we’re getting people the help that they need.”

The work is barely beginning, however.

“We’re still working toward having a central location for everything,” Green said. “That is our ultimate goal. Having a center where we can have one place where they can come for everything they may need, be it food, mental health services, rehabilitation services, shelter, a warming center. Having a permanent mailing address is one of the biggest difficulties.”

The single biggest limiting factor is — to no one’s surprise — money. There is a HUD grant for communities that help the homeless, and New Mexico received $11 million this year. None of that money came to Roswell because no one in connection with the city completed the Point-In-Time Survey, which would have helped assess homelessness in Roswell.

This year the survey is being readied and Sheryl Cox, treasurer for the coalition, who said volunteers are needed to help in its completion.

“We need people who will seek out as many homeless as possible that are willing to fill out the survey,” Cox said. “In exchange we are offering them $5 McDonald’s gift certificates for their time and cooperation.

“We cannot duplicate people. We’re trying to get as many as we can because HUD funding depends on how many homeless people we find.”

Cox said there are a number of places throughout the city where homeless people can be found for the surveys.

“We have several saturation points,” Cox said, “the river bed, parks, bus stops. We’re going to be at Harvest Ministries. We’ll be at the soup kitchen.”

At first they expected to have to finish the survey very quickly. The extra time they now have empowers the search.

“Since this is now something that we can do all week long, we have the Cooking for Unity on Wednesday night,” Cox said, “so we’ll be out delivering meals also. We’re going to have mobile units.”

Some of Roswell’s finest will be helping, and they hope some volunteers will help search new areas.

“The fire department has volunteered a number of firemen,” Cox said. “We’d like to have people volunteer to go out to the base. We’ve never focused on the base. There is a large population there at the gravel pits.”

Cox said even if Roswell gets $500,000 of an $11 million grant, that would make a huge difference.

“The funding is necessary for the next step that the coalition is planning,” Cox said. “We’re looking for location or locations for our tent city and our tiny homes. This would enable us to purchase places if necessary.

“We’re looking for both vacant land and structures that we can accommodate anyone that we possibly can. The funding in the past has always gone to Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Las Cruces and Farmington. We would like to change that.”

At the most recent meeting of the coalition, Cox heard someone make a thought provoking observation. “They said, ‘We have homeless shelters for animals but we don’t have any for people.’”

To contact the Roswell Homeless Coalition, call 575-420-9142 or email them at roswellhomelesscoal@yahoo.com.

