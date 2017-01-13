Username: 1

The Roswell Coyotes and Goddard Rockets each picked up big wins on the road Friday, in part due to huge performances from sharp-shooting guards.

Roswell Coyotes 80, Deming Wildcats 50

After a week’s worth of rest, the Roswell Coyotes looked sharp on the road as they downed the Deming Wildcats by 30 points Friday, 80-50.

“With the time off I thought there might be some rust, but we actually looked pretty solid,” said Roswell head coach Britt Cooper. “Deming is usually tough to beat at their place, so it’s a good win for us.”

The Coyotes (12-3) were efficient as they gradually stretched their lead [auth] — 10 points after one quarter, 24 after two and 30 after three — with sophomore guard Tarren Burrola leading the scoring charge with 26 points, including five 3s.

Also in double digits for Roswell were senior wing Chris Mesquita and junior post Logan Eaker, each with 15 points.

“We were able to play everyone and nine players scored for us,” Cooper said. “We only missed two free throws on the night, and that was real good to see.”

The Coyotes made 17 of 19 shots from the charity stripe.

The win ups Roswell’s current winning streak to five games and improves their away record to 2-3. The Coyotes are undefeated at home thus far (7-0) and are also unbeaten in games played at neutral sites (3-0).

The Coyotes have a quick turnaround as they head for Santa Teresa for a 2:30 p.m. tipoff today with the Desert Warriors.

Goddard Rockets 72, Santa Teresa Desert Warriors 54

After a poor shooting performance in a close loss at Clovis on Tuesday, the Goddard Rockets bounced back in a big way, hitting more than 50 percent of their shots en route to a 72-54 victory over Santa Teresa.

“The boys played well after a four hour bus ride,” said Goddard head coach Anthony Mestas. “We shot much better tonight, but we have a quick turnaround for Deming tomorrow.”

Senior point guard LeAnthoney Harrison had a monster game with 37 points on 12 of 19 from the field, including a stellar 7 of 8 from long range.

“He went 7 for 7 in the first half,” Mestas said. “He was really feeling it tonight.”

As is becoming the norm for the junior center, Dalin Stanford recorded a double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Stanford was efficient, hitting 66 percent of his shots and sinking his only free-throw attempt of the night.

The win moves the Rockets to 9-8 on the season and are currently just outside the top 15 teams in Class 5A.

The Rockets trade opponents with the Coyotes today as they head to Deming for a 12:30 p.m. tipoff. The Rockets beat the Wildcats 74-56 back on Dec. 2.

