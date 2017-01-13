Username: 1

Gina Renee Gonzales, 46, surrounded by her loved ones, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 8, 2017, in Lubbock, TX. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 14, 2017, at LaGrone Funeral Chapel.

She was born to Arthur Gonzales, Sr. and Tina Gonzales on August 7, 1970, in Clovis, NM, but has lived in Roswell, NM, most of her life. Gina was an easygoing, humble, and happy person with a great sense of humor. She always looked at the positive side of things and wouldn’t [auth] hesitate to help anyone. She was a hard worker and great mother, daughter, sister, and friend to many. One of the things Gina loved most was spending time with all her family. She also enjoyed fishing, listening to her oldies, and going for a cruise. Gina graduated from University High School, and worked at the Roswell Humane Society.

Gina is survived by her companion of 17 years, David Clements of Roswell, NM; her father Arthur Gonzales, Sr. and mother Tina Gonzales both of Roswell, NM; her daughter Anntanette “Lil” Najar and her son Xavier Munoz both of Roswell, NM; her brothers Arthur Gonzales, Jr. of Odessa, TX, and James Gonzales and his son Isaiah Gonzales of Denton, TX; her closest friends Jessica Villa, Lana Pantoja, Krystle Smith, and numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles.

God saw you getting tired

When a cure was not to be

He wrapped his arms around you

And whispered, “Come to me.”

You didn’t deserve what you went through

So He gave you

needed rest

God’s Garden must be beautiful

He only takes the best.

My Mother

My mother is a woman like no other. She gave me life, nurtured me,

taught me, dressed me, fought for me, held me, shouted at me,

kissed me, but most importantly loved me unconditionally.

There are not enough words I can say to describe

just how important my mother was to me, and

what a powerful influence she continues to be.

Mother, I Love You.

Obituary was lovingly written by the family.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at lagronefuneralchapels.com.

