NMMI’s Andres Aranda (left) and Dillon Reynolds (right) combine for a block against Melrose’s Hunter Sorgen during the Colts’ 55-49 loss to the Buffaloes Friday afternoon at the John Reid Dexter Invitational. (Laura Brown Photo)

DEXTER — It’s not often that you see a coach tearing up after a loss, but that’s exactly what happened Friday in Dexter, after the Colts lost to Melrose 55-49 in the second round of the John Reid Invitational tourney.

“I think if we play every game the way we played the second half, I don’t think there’s a team in our conference who [auth] can beat us if we play like that,” said NMMI coach Christian Stevens. “I’m really, really proud of those guys.”

The reason for the emotion is what can charitably be called a terrible first half. The Colts tied the game at 2-2 on a layup by Andres Aranda and never got any closer. They trailed 17-3 after one quarter and 28-13 at the half.

The shots they did get simply wouldn’t go in and turnovers plagued the Colts up and down the court.

But they came out in the second half looking like a different team. After Melrose missed two shots from the line, the Colts began dishing the ball to big man Dillon Reynolds, who immediately put in two buckets.

After Buffalo Jordan Jasso put in two points to make it 30-17, NMMI went on a 19-8 run, drawing big cheers every time the ball went in the net. Aranda tipped the ball in with 2:22 in the third to pull within three.

After another Melrose basket, Jake Guerrero put in two, got fouled, and made the shot from the charity stripe to make it 36-34 Buffaloes. Then, with 50 seconds left on the clock, Reynolds got the ball in to tie it at 36-all before Jasso came back down to give Melrose a 38-36 lead heading into the final stanza.

And the fourth quarter was just as exciting. After Melrose got back on top by four, the Colts tied it at 42-all, went back down and got within one on the only NMMI trey of the game — a big shot by Jesus Luy.

With Melrose in the double bonus, NMMI was forced to foul to get the ball back, and the Buffaloes went 5 of 6 at the line to close out the game.

But despite the loss, the NMMI hoopsters had nothing to hang their heads about.

“We just come out slow, but finished off,” Stevens said. “I’m so proud. So proud.”

Dillon Reynolds led the Colt scoring with 18 points, all but two in the second half. Aranda picked up 13 for NMMI, while Jasso led all scorers with 22 and Buffalo Carson Fraze had 15, all but five from the line.

The Colts will face Hagerman at 1 p.m. today in the seventh-place game. The Bobcats lost 52-33 to Jal in a game they led by 14 at one point.

