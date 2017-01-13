Username: 1

Above: Dexter sophomore guard David Miramontes puts up a shot against Mesilla Valley’s Nolan Nunley during the Demons’ 53-29 loss to the SonBlazers in the semifinal round of the John Reid Dexter Invitational Saturday at Lewis Gym in Dexter. (David Rocha Photo)

Below: Dexter sophomore guard Jarren Amaro shoots on the run as Mesilla Valley defenders Josh Castillo (52) and Hunter Conn (14) attempt to block and fellow Demon Dayton Harris awaits the result during the semifinal round of the John Reid Dexter Invite. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

DEXTER — The Mesilla Valley Christian SonBlazers will play against Hondo Valley in tonight’s championship game at the 50th annual John Reid-Dexter Invite, while the Demons will take on district rival Tularosa in an afternoon game, after the ‘Blazers downed Dexter 53-29 in Friday night’s second semifinal game.

Dexter coach Ron Grant said there seemed to be lids on the rims Friday night at Lewis Gym as cold shooting from the Demons and a tall and quick ‘Blazers squad got on top early and held the Demons scoreless for extended periods of the game, including the first five and half minutes of the second quarter in which the Demons scored only three points, followed by only three points for Dexter in the [auth] third quarter.

“We told the kids chalk it up to a bad night of shooting,” Grant said. “It was not for lack of hustle, at all. We thought they hustled well.”

Grant said sophomore guard Jarren Amaro, who scored the only points for the Demons in the third quarter, followed by three more 3-pointers in the third quarter to lead Dexter in scoring with 12 points, was one bright spot on the night.

Dexter’s only two other scorers were junior Joseph Cobos with eight points and senior Dayton Harris with eight.

“They were the only three players to score,” Grant said. “I don’t know what in the world caused the lid to be on the basket, but it was there. We were patient enough, I thought, working the ball around and getting those shots. We just didn’t repay ourselves by making them.”

After a slow shooting start from both squads, the Demons got out to a 5-3 lead thanks to an offensive rebound and bucket from Harris with 2:54 left in the first quarter.

The shooting continued to be sluggish with the Demons unable to nail down 3-point shots as Mesilla Valley ended the first quarter up 10-7.

Dexter took time to set up shots in the second quarter, but continued to miss from the floor, falling behind 12-7.

The momentum of Mesilla Valley, with a sparse but vocal group of fans in attendance, seemed to pick up when 6-foot-3 SonBlazer Hunter Conn blocked an inside shot from Dexter sophomore David Miramontes, leading to an easy layup at the other end from Nolan Nunley. Grant called a timeout to regroup.

“That was a big hole,” Grant said. “That was a big discussion we had at half. We had it the third quarter. It was a constant conversation. We were the complete opposite (Thursday) night in the first half, we couldn’t miss. Today, we couldn’t hardly make (shots). When you look at it, single-digit scoring in the first quarter, second quarter, third quarter, a lot of it is attributed to them. They play a dadgum good defense. They’re all tall. They’re all long. They do a good job of misdirecting the shot, of getting you to change shots, which we kept telling them not to, to keep going into them and try and draw fouls.”

The Demons had just one free throw attempt all night.

“We had seven 3s for the game, and only four 2s — that says a lot,” Grant said. “We were attacking and got to shoot all of one free throw for the game. One free throw for the game, that’s something else.”

Second-chance shots, crisp inside passing to their big men and several buckets off fast breaks led the ‘Blazers to a 24-12 lead at halftime.

The Demons continued to shoot from behind the arc to start the third quarter, but again the long shots didn’t fall.

The long rebounds created numerous fast break opportunities for the ‘Blazers.

“I don’t think maybe there was two or three times we had a second opportunity in the entire game,” Grant said. “That’s attributed to they are very tall, lean. Those kids, they’re well coached and they’re disciplined.”

Mesilla Valley rolled to a 30-12 lead before Amaro hit his first 3-pointer of the game to make it 30-15 with 5:09 left in the third quarter. A three-point play from SonBlazer senior Hunter Coyle made it 37-15 at the end of the third quarter.

Dexter continued to take its time and set up on the offensive end in the fourth quarter, leading to an inside bucket from Harris that made it 37-17.

A 3-pointer from Cobos made it 44-20 midway through the final frame

Amaro then found the range, sinking three straight 3-point shots that made it 53-29. Amaro’s last 3-point attempt of the game missed with 25 seconds remaining, as neither team was able to score on its last possessions.

The Demons put up 14 points in the fourth quarter, largely thanks to Amaro’s three 3-pointers.

“That was what we stressed before, we had to have double-dight scoring all four quarters,” Grant said. “That was the biggest part that hurt us. I thought our defense was good. That’s a quality team holding them to 53, but we didn’t hold our part up by scoring as well. That’s a pretty solid bunch right there. They’re solid, solid kids.”

Grant said Friday’s cold shooting would not define the Demons or effect tonight’s game.

“I still believe we’re a good, solid bunch,” he said. “This game didn’t define us. We’re going to come back (Saturday) with a district opponent, Tularosa, in the third-place game. That ought to be a good war. We’ve played them tough the past few years. I don’t see anything different (Saturday).”

Dexter takes on Tularosa today at 4:30 p.m., following the 1 p.m. matchup between NMMI and Hagerman and the 2:45 p.m. consolation title game between Melrose and Jal. Mesilla Valley and Hondo play for the championship at 6:15 p.m. Mesilla Valley has won the tournament the last two years.

