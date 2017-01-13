Username: 1

The Roswell [auth] City Council voted Thursday night to move forward with plans to raise local sales taxes to fund an $18 million aquatic facility and recreation center at Cielo Grande Recreation Area, to issue a $21 million bond to replace all water meters throughout the city, and also to move forward with a body arts ordinance that would outlaw homemade tattooing.

The City Council will hold a public hearing and final vote next month on three separate proposed ordinances approved Thursday night for advertisement, each of which would raise gross receipts taxes, commonly called GRTs or sales taxes.

Newly revised numbers estimate the three tax increases will collectively generate $2,773,244 more annually for the city, up from a prior estimate of $2,332,247.

The city’s current GRT rate of 7.5 percent would increase to 7.75 percent, effective July 1, meaning sales taxes in Roswell would increase 25 cents for every $100 of goods and services purchased that are subject to gross receipt taxes. Non-taxable groceries, medicines and auto sales are exempt from GRTs in New Mexico.

All three proposed ordinances also make GRT exemptions for direct broadcast satellite services, businesses located outside city limits on land owned by the city, and railroad, motor vehicle and air transportation from within the city to outside the city.

One of the proposed ordinances would adopt a one-eighth of 1 percent municipal gross receipts tax, or 0.125 percent, dedicated to general municipal purposes.

The second proposed ordinance would adopt a one-sixteenth of 1 percent municipal infrastructure gross receipts tax, or 0.0625 percent, also dedicated to general municipal purposes.

The third proposed ordinance would adopt a one-sixteenth of 1 percent municipal environmental services gross receipts tax, dedicated to acquisition, construction, operation and maintenance of solid waste facilities, water facilities, sewer systems and related facilities.

The City Council approved an amendment to the three ordinances Thursday night that would retire each tax increase 20 years after it becomes effective.

City councilors Steve Henderson and Juan Oropesa voted against moving forward with the municipal gross receipts tax ordinance, which was approved for advertisement by a 7-2 vote. Oropesa cast the sole dissenting vote against the proposed municipal infrastructure gross receipts tax and municipal environmental services gross receipts tax ordinances, which passed by 8-1 votes. City Councilor Tabitha Denny did not attend Thursday night’s meeting.

Henderson said he would prefer that the city use its ability to raise GRTs under the state’s “hold harmless” program, which pays subsidies to local units of government after they lost gross receipts tax revenues when the Legislature removed GRTs from sales of most food items in 2004.

In 2015, the state began reducing those subsidies. Large and mid-sized city and county governments are seeing GRT payout reductions from the state between 6 and 7 percent each year through 2030. Local governments may raise GRT taxes, to a point, to replace the lost GRT revenues from the state.

Henderson suggested the city fully utilize its “hold harmless” ability to raise gross receipts taxes by three-eighths of 1 percent, dedicating two-eighths to fund the recreation center and pool, and one-eighth to fund improvements at the Roswell International Air Center.

“I realize that would be a significant increase in tax,” Henderson said. “But we know that if we tie our wagon to a declining revenue stream, we’re in deep trouble. I think that we are experiencing that now. We know the hold harmless goes away over the next 12 years.”

Mayor Dennis Kintigh noted Gov. Susana Martinez has called in her budget proposal to reduce hold harmless payments to cities that have invoked hold harmless tax increases.

“If we pass a hold harmless tax, committed to bonding and then lose the payments, we will be in worse shape,” Kintigh said. “At this point, it is ill-advised, in my estimation, to move forward with a hold harmless tax increase until we know completely what the Legislature is going to do.”

Henderson noted Martinez, a Republican, is “not going to get her way” from the Democrat-controlled New Mexico House of Representatives and Senate.

“I think we should push ahead with this and do what we think is the right thing and not try to speculate on what the governor is going to be able to do or not do,” said Henderson, noting he preferred a property tax increase instead of a sales tax increase to fund the rec center and pool. “I think we have the ability to do this on our own.”

City Councilor Caleb Grant, the new chairman of the Republican Party of Chaves County, said the City Council’s votes Thursday night to move forward with raising taxes were not a setback for fiscal conservatives. Grant said he supports the GRT increases because the funding will be utilized for brick-and-mortar projects, rather than salaries and studies.

“I think we’ve gone through a lengthy discussion on the reason why for this,” Grant said. “This is for actual infrastructure projects and a need for the community, it’s not just increasing operational budgeting or staffing or anything like that.

“And, of course, we’ve gone through the great debate of whether to do a property tax option or gross receipts option, and obviously, it was decided to go with the gross receipts option due to spreading that cost over everyone that purchases items in the city, not just the property owners only, so it spreads out the impact.”

The Chaves County Commission took a similar approach in December 2014, when the commission voted unanimously to raise gross receipt taxes by 0.375 percent, while also voting to decrease property taxes by 1 mill. The three ordinances each raising GRTs by one-eighth of 1 percent, estimated to raise about $4.5 million annually, went into effect July 1, 2015. The 1 mill property tax reduction, estimated to cost the county about $1 million a year, went into effect in January 2015.

One of the GRT increases approved by the county commissioners expires in 2020, another one will expire in 2023, while the third GRT increase had no expiration date.

The county commissioners said increasing revenues to the county was necessary to avoid laying off 20 to 40 county employees, to maintain roads and to meet the costs of the construction and operation of the Chaves County Detention Center.

Water meters

The City Council voted 8-1 Thursday night to adopt an ordinance that would authorize the issuance of a bond of up to $21 million to replace the city’s 19,000 existing mechanical water meters with wireless meters, which transmit data from the meter to towers and then to city utility offices.

City Councilor Barry Foster cast the sole dissenting vote. The ordinance required a supermajority of eight votes for passage because of its financial implications.

“We’re not getting something for nothing,” Foster said. “Our citizens are going to be paying for it by higher water bills.”

City Engineer Louis Najar said water customers should pay for the actual amount of water used.

“We are a business,” Najar said.

“People will actually have to pay for what they’re getting,” added City Councilor Jason Perry. “They’re not going to be getting free water anymore.”

Consultants say the “smart meters” make leak detection, customer service and billing more efficient. City staff estimates the installation of the smart meters could save the city $1.7 million annually by more accurately gauging water and sewer usage, $1.2 million in increased billings and $536,530 a year in savings on maintenance and operations.

Two people, Donald Daugherty and Larry Connolly, spoke on the ordinance during a public hearing.

Daugherty said the new meters would result in higher water bills, and potentially pose safety issues.

“We don’t know the safety of these devices,” Daugherty said.

Connolly said the new meters would save the city a lot of money.

“It’s a good thing. Let’s do it,” Connolly said.

The $21 million of revenue bonds must be solely paid out of net revenues from the operation of the city’s water and sewer system. Annual bond payments, reaching $1.3 million annually, would begin in June and conclude in June 2037.

Body arts

The City Council voted 8-1 Thursday night to move forward with the advertisement and public hearing for a long-discussed ordinance that would give the city powers to license and regulate tattoo and body piercing in Roswell.

Oropesa cast the sole dissenting vote.

The proposed ordinance would prohibit body art at any location other than a permanent, licensed body art establishment. It would prohibit home-based body art establishments, with a mandatory fine of $500 per occurrence.

The proposed city ordinance would prohibit administering body art on any person under 18 years old, unless accompanied by a parent or legal guardian who signs a consent statement. State law contains no minimum age to receive tattoos or piercings, but it does say minors must have written consent from parents or guardians, who are required to be present during procedures.

