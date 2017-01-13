Username: 1

Advertising





Betty Jane Ramirez, 55, of Ruidoso, NM was welcomed into The Gates of Heaven on December 14, 2016. She was born on February 16, 1961 to Robert Ramirez and Gertrude Ramirez Galindo in Roswell, NM. She enjoyed having picnics, she loved being with her family. Her grandchildren were the apple of her eye. She liked to be at the Ruidoso creeks she called her “beach.” She moved to Ruidoso where she met her companion, her one-of-a-kind guy as she would say, Randy Brown. She [auth] is preceded in death by her parents Gertrude Ramirez Galindo and Robert Ramirez. She is survived by her long life companion Randy Brown of Ruidoso, NM. Her daughters Angelique, Maria Aragon, and husband Kirtie Coho, Dora Aragon and husband Toby Sanchez, her son Raymond Aragon of Ruidoso, NM. Sister Anna Ramirez of Roswell, NM brothers Oscar Ramirez and wife Dora of California, James, Rene Ramirez of Roswell, NM, 15 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She will forever be held in our hearts. Funeral services will be January 14, 2017 at 10 a.m at St. Peter’s Church; reception to follow.

You never said goodbye, you never said I’m leaving.

You never said goodbye. You were gone before I knew it, and God only knew why.

A million times I needed you, a million times I cried.

If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died.

In life I loved you dearly, in death I love you still.

In my heart you hold a place, that no one could ever fill.

It broke my heart to lose you, but you didn’t go alone.

For part of me went with you the day God took you home. Mom you will always be apart of us. We love you always and forever. Your wings were ready but we were not. Forever and ever in our hearts, until the day we meet again! Rest in Peace our beautiful angel.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Catherine Gay Graves Gina Renee Gonzales »