Dominant society has established that the show of emotion is a sign of weakness or unprofessionalism. It is detachment, disinterest or indifference and the absence of emotion in the self or within interaction that is rewarded.

Everything else is labeled as out of control. The result is that acting impersonally, whether through communication or behavior, has taken root in society, and in us.

Behavior based on an impersonal foundation and derived from an outside source causes divisions within us that are detrimental. By imitating an observed behavior and not abiding by our natural impulses, we fluctuate between them and what we have adopted. It creates a quandary as our intuitive response dims and the struggle to utilize the ones we contrive leaves us disconnected.

We design different ways of presenting ourselves for a myriad of reasons. Sometimes it is to avoid revealing too much of our character or our motives or perhaps to advance ourselves socially and financially. There are times however, where it is employed for reasons of protection or defense.

The camouflage of our true self is continually developed by eliminating personal involvement to create a character, but we soon find it difficult to keep up the fabricated pretense. “…Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand.” (Matthew 12:25bc)

Church folk have become unaccustomed to sharing the truth of their feelings or circumstances. [auth] Between vying for position and concerning themselves with the allocation of their tithes and offerings:

There will be time,

there will be time

To prepare a face to meet

the faces that you meet …

Before the taking

of a toast and tea.

“The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock,” — T.S. Eliot

Like the poem, the demeanor they present is specifically designed to portray the most effective method to sell their newly manufactured mindset. The knower in them is denied, the untrue is preferred and the person they had been is lost in falsehoods and spiritual squalor. The worst part of this evolution is that it prevents further personal growth as they fail to align with their true selves. The “avatar” they have prepared is now at the forefront, driving their behavior, and they jump from avatar to avatar, whichever conveniently serves their current purpose. It is this alteration that reduces them to an empty shell. Scripture reveals, “If any man defile the temple of God, him shall God destroy; for the temple of God is holy, which temple ye are.” (1 Corinthians 3:17)

Modern technology provides a perfect platform for impersonal behavior. Impersonal communication is seemingly benign. The text and the emoji are a matter of convenience, not necessarily of truth. They are simply words and icons on a screen without a personal attachment, each with an objective — to portray an emotion. Eye contact is non-existent and there is obviously no discernable tone. Basic body language allows the thin-slicing of a range of perceptible nuances, from commitment level to gravitas, but this is absent as well.

The millennial and digital native generations prefer texting over speaking directly, even while seated next to one another and phone calls are considered, “too personal.” Texting prevents earnest engagement allowing them to hide and withhold rational explanation or logical reasoning with the reply: ‘LOL-thumbs up-sunshine’ emoji’s. What does that mean? Exactly.

At one time, a person’s word was their bond and a handshake was binding. It was understood that if a person’s word was no good, nothing else about them could be depended on either. Enter the charlatan, hustler, snake-oil salesmen, lothario and the grifter. All masters of the forked-tongue and with them came the advent of the contract.

The employment of our avatars compromises the truth of ourselves in relationships. The desire to become someone we think is more suited to the moment starts to grow. When the assumed personality starts to dominate, a conflict develops. Your original personality vies to bring the natural you back to prominence. As we increase our impersonal stance, we erode our relationship with God, who demands a personal and intimate relationship with Him.

Impersonal behavior is wide-spread and common, but it is also opposed to God. Godliness demands truthfulness. The impersonal avoids truth often by design, and a confident falsehood has far reaching consequences. The Bible warns, “Brethren, if a man be overtaken in a fault, ye which are spiritual, restore such as one in the spirit of meekness; considering thyself, lest thou also be tempted.” (Galatians 6:1)

We are supersensitive to criticism of our actions and seek to avoid confrontation. Additionally, we have become averse to any uncomfortable feelings or awkwardness, yet these conditions lead to our growth. Much of our character is formed by decisions we have made regarding challenges we have confronted.

We have not always had the experience or wisdom to make those decisions without blunder or influence, but those mistakes and failings shape who and what we are. To abandon the process so that we can live in a bubble untouched by discomfort is folly.

We must eliminate the duality we have created within ourselves or imperil our relationship with God. For, when you meet the Lord at the pearly gates, rest assured it will be you who is greeted and not your avatar; prepare accordingly.

———

Landjur Abukusumo is the pastor of Washington Chapel Christian Worship Center.

