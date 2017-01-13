Username: 1

Hagerman sophomore guard/forward Jakob Bejarano shoots a wide-open 3 during the Bobcats’ loss to the Jal Panthers Friday in Dexter. Bejarano finished with a team-high 11 [auth] points, including 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

Hagerman senior guard Isaac Morales drives the lane and shoots over Jal’s Matt Cervantes during the Bobcats’ 52-33 loss to the Panthers Friday afternoon at the John Reid Dexter Invitational in Dexter. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

If there’s one thing teams have learned during the first two days of the John Reid Dexter Invitational, it’s that the Jal Panthers are a second-half team.

The Hagerman Bobcats learned that lesson Friday as they watched a big second-quarter lead slowly diminish while scoring just six points in the entire second half on the way to a 52-33 loss against feisty 1A squad.

Both teams got off to slow starts, as the score was tied 6-all with three minutes left in the opening frame, but the Bobcats found some rhythm after senior forward Logan Franklin’s put back.

A 3-pointer each from senior guard Isaac Morales and sophomore guard/forward Jakob Bejarano followed, and a contested layup by senior point guard Andres Arebalos gave Hagerman a 16-7 lead after one quarter of play.

The second period started well for the Bobcats, as junior guard/forward Osbaldo Najera blocked a Jal shot, leading to a lay-in for Morales.

Jal finally stopped the bleeding with a free-throw from Freddy Carrillo, but Bejarano answered by getting to the line and sinking two of his own.

The Panthers clawed out four points before Arebalos nailed a 3 from the left corner to put Hagerman up 25-12, but the Bobcats would only score two more points in the half as Jal closed the gap to 11 points at the break.

The second half was a complete disaster for the boys in green. After a Bejarano 3-pointer early in the third quarter, the Bobcats didn’t score again until 1:30 into the fourth.

Meanwhile, the Panthers made shots when they had to and created scoring opportunities by picking up foul calls, despite only making 2 of 6 free throws for the quarter.

The final frame began tied at 30-all, but all the momentum was on Jal’s side, as the Panthers poured it on late.

Hagerman started the quarter with a couple missed layups that translated into points on the other end for Jal.

At the 6:30 mark, Morales hit a free throw, then scored on a fast-break a few minutes later for the only points of the quarter for the Bobcats.

Bejarano was the lone double-digit scorer for Hagerman with 11 points off two 3-pointers and 5 of 6 from the charity stripe.

The Bobcats will face the NMMI Colts at 1 p.m. today in the seventh-place game. Jal moves on to the consolation championship with Melrose at 2:45 p.m.

