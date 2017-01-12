Username: 1

Sandra Bugarin, beloved daughter, mother, granddaughter, sister, aunt and cousin, died unexpectedly yet peacefully at the age of 42 in Lubbock, TX with family by her side on December 26, 2016. Cremation has been done. A memorial in her honor will be Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Sertoma Club, 303 [auth] N. Virginia Ave. in Roswell, NM at 1:30 p.m., with a reception to follow.

Officiating will be Neil and Shill Breedyk.

Sandra was born on September 7, 1974, and is survived by her loving parents Ruben Sr. and Joann Bugarin, grandmother Stella Montano, son Jessie (JJ) Morales and brother Ruben Bugarin. Along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Preceding Sandra in death are her grandfathers Erineo Montano and Rodrigo Bugarin.

Sandra will be remembered for her strength, being a breast cancer survivor she had a strong will to live and a never give up attitude. Sandra had a smile that would light up a room. Sandra will be truly missed by all who loved and knew her.

