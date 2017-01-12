Username: 1

Thadd Turner, left, talking with Adam and Ava Roe at the premiere of the movie “2 Years of Love” at Galaxy 8 on Wednesday evening. (Christina Stock Photo)

A private showing of the movie “2 Years of Love” took place Wednesday evening at Allen Theaters Galaxy 8 at the Roswell Mall. It was the first Marvista Entertainment/Talmarc Film Production movie that was entirely produced and directed by Thadd and Cindy Turner of Roswell.

“We originally shot it last year in Roswell as ‘2 Years and 8 Days,’’ Thadd Turner said. “The distributor, Marvista Entertainment, corrected the title to “2 Years of Love,” which seems to have a little more market appeal.”

The story “2 Years of Love” centers around John Grey (Ryan Merriman), who is married for a little over two years. He doesn’t want a child because he is still wanting to establish himself in his career. His wife, Samantha (played by Kayla Ewell), a successful radio-advice show host, is ready to start a family. Grey creates a problem for himself when he calls into her show as a Frenchman, Pierre, to talk about his marital woes.

Jim Hollmann, who lives on 40 acres of land south of Roswell, provided horses and tack for an outdoors scene. Unfortunately this scene died on the cutting room floor. “We had to cut the movie from 94 to 88 minutes,” Thadd Turner said after greeting business owners, extras, cast and local crew who were part of the making of the movie.

“I am going to provide horses for future movies,” he said. “I have been friends with Thadd for a long time and known Wyatt since he was little.”

Wyatt Turner is Thadd and Cindy Turner’s son and was co-producer and production coordinator of the movie. Father and son came in from New [auth] Orleans, where they were working on a different production for the premiere.

Adam Roe, co-owner of Peppers Grill & Bar, came to see the movie with his 12-year-old daughter Ava, who was cast as an extra in the movie. “We’ll probably just see the back of her head,” her father said with a laugh. One of the movie scenes played on the patio of Peppers Grill & Bar. This was the first time that Ava had experience on a movie set. “I’ll probably go to more movie casting calls in the future,” she said.

“It is our way of thanking the community,” Thadd Turner said in a phone interview on Monday. “We had such a great time in Roswell last year. The community really reached out to us. Local businesses and people were literally giving us their homes to film in.

“Businesses we shot in included Stellar Coffee Co. and Peppers Grill & Bar, there is also a yoga studio in town where we filmed a scene. We shot at Bill Davis’ Berkshire Hathaway real estate across from the courthouse. We turned it into a therapist office. Also, Majestic Radio let us use their station for scenes,” Thadd Turner said.

“We probably had at least over 30 New Mexico crew hired and probably 12 assisting out of Roswell and several out of Albuquerque,” Thadd Turner said. “It is a New Mexico production, a New Mexico-made film, Talmarc Film Production is the parent head-company that myself and my wife Cindy owns. We were instrumental in putting it (“2 Years of Love”) together. We had help from Roswell Studios who provided us a primary location for the production offices, just north of town at the current Roswell Studios warehouse building.

“We certainly want to thank Roswell Studios and then the city of Roswell, the mayor and his staff and Chaves County. They let us use the courthouse in the middle of town. Everybody was just very amiable and kind to us,” Thadd Turner said.

“There were some nasty rumors going around town that Tulip Development bought us out. That is not true. I am still a large owner in the project,” Thadd Turner said. “I was uninvolved in the production of that other little movie, ‘Astro.’ I didn’t have anything to do with that. Tulip Development does their own movie productions, which they did with ‘Astro.’”

“We are in the movie database and we have a 15-year history of making movies,” he said. “Talmarck Productions is a separate company that does its own separate film productions. That is the company that Cindy and I own.

“Tulip is our partner in Roswell Studios and we are all trying to work together to get the rest of the investment together to build the sound studio and the western town. Right now, we are able to bring film productions to Roswell with the warehouse facility out at the studio site and with existing amenities that are available in Roswell. That is the beauty of Roswell that I always liked. You obviously have all the outdoor amenities, but the town itself has some really great locations for filming. I like the old downtown area as far as the look of a smaller town and areas. Then you’ve got a nice commercial area at the south end and north end of town. Those commercial areas feel like a bigger city. The railroad track area, where they have done a lot of improvements, Court, who owns that little barbecue place. Court is incredible — he’s got some really nice property that really has a nice look along the railroad tracks. We hope to use some of that in “Diamond Rose,” Thadd Turner said.

“Diamond Rose” is just as “2 Years of Love,” a romantic comedy. Production is planned for March/April of this year according to Thadd Turner. “We hope to bring many of the cast and crew back to Roswell for this movie.”

Addressing the audience after the screening, “I need everybody’s help again next time,” he said.

In the fall of this year, the Turners are planning to shoot a western movie called “Palominas.” The movie is set in the 1880s in the New Mexico desert. “It is going to be an old-fashioned Western,” Thadd Turner said. “Of course, we would love to shoot it in the Roswell area if we get the Western town built, which we have been working on in the last year and a half. It takes time, because there are a lot of working components.

“We will have a shoutout (on the new movies Facebook pages) and of course, we will use several local film sites in the community; Allen Trever at the school (Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell), Donovan Fulkerson, and we will put something in the newspaper, too.

“I can’t wait to get back to Roswell to shoot another movie,” Thadd Turner said.

The movie “2 Years of Love” has been released by Marvista online on Vimeo at vimeo.com/ondemand/2yearsoflove. It will also come out on iTunes at the end of January and we are planning to have it picked up by a domestic cable outlet for TV within the next 90 days, according to Thadd Turner.

All of Talmarc’s movies have a Facebook page for special announcements, including upcoming casting calls. For more information, visit talmarcproductions.com.

