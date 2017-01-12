Username: 1

Wednesdays in January

Jan. 18 and 25 at 2 p.m.

Space Science for Children — “All About Stars” (26 minutes) followed by “The Rainbow and the Stars” (10 minutes) plus star talk for a minute.

Space Science for Children — “All About Stars”: Nothing inspires awe and wonder like stars! And kids can pose some pretty awesome questions about them, too. What are stars? Why are some stars brighter than others? How far away are they? “All About Stars” answers these questions and reveals that learning about the magic of stars actually [auth] begins very close to home — with the sun. Spectacular NASA footage and lively animation will pique kids’ curiosity.

“The Rainbow and the Stars”: Once we believed that the sky was a realm of perfection and magic. Now we understand that there is no real dividing line between Earth and space.

The patterns of colored light generated by chemical elements reveal that both we and the stars are made of the same stuff. And this discovery just might be the most profound and awe-inspiring discovery in human history.

3:30 p.m. “Living on the Moon — A Documentary” (44 minutes) plus star talk (10 minutes).

“Living on the Moon — A Documentary”: Journey inside Constellation, NASA’s plan to establish a human outpost on the moon by 2020. Take a closer look at the plans under way, from upgraded space suits to housing modules and moon vehicles, and examine the challenges ahead, such as finding water, making oxygen, growing food and protecting residents from deadly radiation. Then we’ll visualize how the remarkable outpost will take shape.

Saturday, January 28

1:30 p.m. “Particle Fever” (99 minutes).

“Particle Fever”: Follows six scientists during the launch of the Large Hadron Collider, marking the start-up of the biggest and most expensive experiment in Earth’s history. As they seek to unravel the mysteries of the universe, 10,000 scientists from over 100 countries joined forces in pursuit of a single goal: to recreate conditions that existed just moments after the Big Bang, potentially explaining the origin of all matter. But our heroes confront an even bigger challenge: Have we reached our limit in understanding why we exist?

