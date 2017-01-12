January 12, 2017 • Local News
Rick Hale, senior pastor at Grace Community Church, spoke to the Sunrise Optimist Poe Corn basketball tournament teams during a luncheon banquet in late December. [auth] Each year, a different community speaker gives inspiration and guidance to the young players. The luncheon banquet was held at the First Baptist Church. Join the Sunrise Optimist Club for breakfast Wednesdays at 7 a.m. at Los Cerritos Mexican Kitchen to learn more about the Sunrise Optimist Club and its involvement with the youth of our community, or call Roger Burnett at 420-9420 for more information. (Submitted Photo)
Related Posts
About the Author: - RDR
« Demons avoid collapse, down Jal 52-37 Local Briefs »