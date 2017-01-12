Username: 1

Xenophobia, chauvinism, jingoism, racism — all these and more have appeared to become synonymous with nationalism after both Brexit and the 2016 election. By labeling nationalism merely as a selfish feeling of cultural superiority or an “us versus them” attitude, one only understands half of what nationalism truly means. Throughout history, moderate nationalism has brought inspiration, strength and even unification to many peoples across the globe. Despite all this, the modern world must treat nationalism with caution, for like medicine and country music, too much of it can result in terrible things indeed.

Consider the nations Japan, Germany, Italy and United States. Without nationalism, absolutely none of them would have become the countries they are today. Out of these, Japan’s modernization in the 19th century stands out as a prime example. After over 200 years of peace and isolation under the Tokugawa Shogunate, in 1854 American Commodore Matthew Perry and his steamships forcibly opened up Japan’s gates for Western interaction — and exploitation. Emperor Meijii soon recognized that, like China at the time, Japan could potentially lose its sovereignty and become chopped up into spheres of [auth] influence by Western powers. Only by uniting as one nation under the emperor could Japan fight for recognition as a major international power and save itself from the shackles of colonialism. Of course, one can also find this story of nationalistic unification in the history of Europe.

Similar to ancient Greece, after the fall of the Roman Empire Italy became nothing more than a group of city states, frequently at war with each other. However, after Napoleon’s conquest of the Italian states and his subsequent defeat, many political figures in exile began clamoring for a united Italian state, free from the rule of the Austrian Habsburgs. After numerous long, bloody wars the Italian states finally came together to form the Kingdom of Italy in 1871, all in the name of nationalism. In a similar fashion, though originally a group of small, independent states under the Holy Roman Empire, Germany became unified in 1861 under Prussian leader Wilhelm I and his incredibly cunning strategist Otto Von Bismarck. Despite the different paths, each state achieved unification. Both Italy and Germany only formed due to the catalyst that is nationalism.

In addition, nationalism also affected music produced in that period. Both Frederic Chopin and Edvard Grieg, composers from Poland and Norway respectively, created nationalistic pieces that celebrated their nation’s folk songs. Indeed, Chopin’s mazurkas and polonaises so embodied the desire for Polish independence that the Nazis banned all playing of Chopin’s music after conquering Poland in World War II. Thus, nationalism can prove a source of cultural appreciation and preservation of tradition through the arts.

Unfortunately, many leaders throughout history have deliberately stoked and twisted nationalism into a weapon to wield as they please. Overzealous nationalism bred the racist imperialistic agendas found in Europe that led to World War I. World War II all too clearly showed the evils of nationalistic extremism through the Fascism of Italy and Nazism of Germany. Though nationalism can provide strength and pride in one’s country, too much of it may result in one believing in complete superiority of his/her culture over all other “lesser” nations.

Both sides of the nationalist coin are in American history. In the 19th century, United States nationalism led to Manifest Destiny, the belief that as a chosen country, the U.S. was destined to stretch from the Atlantic to Pacific Oceans, which resulted in the forced relocation of many Native American tribes and the Mexican-American War, a conflict only provoked by the U.S. because the Mexican government refused to sell its territory. Despite these instances, nationalism has played a positive role in the modern era.

In the end, while globalism undoubtedly has become the policy of the future, people must reconcile it with the ideas of nationalism and the need for a national identity. However, American nationalism must not lie in ethnicity, religion or even culture. Rather, American nationalism should lie in ideology, in the belief that all men (and thus all citizens) are created equal; it is an inclusive, not exclusive, virtue. Thus, while nationalism has the power to unify and inspire, Americans must forever watch its passionate flames with a bucket of cultural open-mindedness, lest a leader stoke them into a raging inferno of hate.

