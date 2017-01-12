Username: 1

UFO McDonald’s to reveal art work

The UFO McDonald’s at 720 N. Main St. will be holding an art hanging ceremony at 9:30 a.m. today with artist-in-residence Claudia Bitran, who won a competition hosted by McDonald’s to create a combined [auth] UFO/alien and McDonald’s theme for the uniquely designed fast-food restaurant, which is the only one of its kind in the world.

The owner, Nic Snowberger, has had the art piece enlarged and framed, as it will be permanently displayed at the restaurant.

Tenor to perform at Baptist churches

Chuck Crain, tenor for the Southern Gospel Quartet, will be in concert at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday at Highland Baptist Church, 2001 S. Lea Ave., with a potluck dinner to follow. Crain is in his 13th season as a featured vocalist at the Presley’s Country Jubilee Show in Branson, Missouri. Crain also will perform at Berrendo Baptist Church, 401 W. Berrendo Road, at 6 p.m.

