The Chaves County JOY Center, along with New Mexico Senior Olympics, is reaching out to area legislators. With budget cuts this past year, the JOY Center lost over $50,000 in operational funds.

Monica Duran, executive director of the JOY Center, wants legislators to have their programs clearly in mind when deciding budget cuts.

“We know it’s not an easy job to make the tough decisions that they are faced with,” Duran said, “especially when it comes to cutting money.”

With that in mind, the JOY Center has started “Legislator’s Day” to open its doors and to open dialogue with the decision-makers in Santa Fe.

“The idea came about around April when Non-Metro Area Agency on Aging closed the Clovis Regional Office,” Duran said. “The Clovis office was where the program manager was located, she oversaw the southeastern New Mexico area. We were notified that the two regional offices would be closing, the one in Clovis and the one in Deming.

“JOY [auth] Centers contracts with Non-Metro AAA for services and they had the office in Santa Fe and then the two regional offices. Each office had an area that they monitored. In addition to the monitoring, they also provided a lot of technical support to the programs.”

Duran wasn’t about to let their programs fall through the cracks.

“I felt it was a huge loss,” Duran said, “and we needed to make sure that our voices for our programs didn’t get lost with the closing of the regional offices. It also bothered me that the board of directors that oversees Non-Metro AAA had no southern representation. I was very concerned our voices and needs would be lost.”

It was time for action.

“We felt if we asked our legislators to be more involved, they would ask questions about senior programs in southeastern New Mexico,” Duran said, “but we also wanted to get to know them better and build a relationship with them.

“When our budgets were cut, we really felt it was dire that they understood our programs and what kind of services we provide for our seniors. It was especially important that they understood the quality of services that we provide. We have very dedicated staff, many have been here for over 20 years. We wanted to be sure they knew how we worked with other organizations in the community. That we aren’t just asking for a handout, that we as an organization are truly contributing to the well-being of the community.”

The first Legislator’s Day didn’t work out.

“We tried to schedule a Legislator’s Day in August,” Duran said. “That date fell through because of the Conference on Aging. So we rescheduled for Dec. 16.”

The December event didn’t get the level of attention they wanted, but it did get some notice.

“We only had two (legislators) come out, but we truly appreciate the effort,” Duran said. “There was something else going on that conflicted with their schedules.”

Duran said she welcomes legislators any time.

“We have an open invitation to the legislators,” Duran said. “They can come and visit any of our centers at any time, stay for lunch, drop in for coffee, try out the Enhance Fitness Class or just swing by and say hello.”

Duran is persevering.

“We would like to have a Legislator’s Day at least once a year,” Duran said. “This time we had homemade cinnamon rolls and coffee to say thank you.”

Duran welcomes any ideas and efforts to help them build strong bonds with law makers.

“We do need help building relationships with our legislators,” Duran said. “We would like to thank Candy Spence-Ezell and Bob Wooley for taking the time to come and see what we do on Legislator’s Day.”

